VIDEO: Jane Fonda, 88, Delivers Glamour on the Runway at Paris Fashion Week

Age hasn’t slowed Jane Fonda down. At 88, she’s still finding new stages to take on. The two-time Oscar winner stepped onto the L’Oréal Paris runway on Monday, September 28, wearing a floor-length red sequin gown during the brand’s “Express Your Worth” show at Place Joffre.

Reuters reported that the L’Oréal Paris show was held near the Eiffel Tower as Paris Fashion Week began.

What Did Jane Fonda Wear at Paris Fashion Week?

Fonda, 88, went all in on red for her runway appearance, wearing a shimmering, sequined gown as she walked before the Paris crowd.

The actress joined a star-packed lineup that included Kendall Jenner, Heidi Klum, Viola Davis, Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, Cara Delevingne and Aishwarya Rai.

See the stunning photos here:

Getty Jane Fonda, 88, Walks the Runway

Getty

Getty Jane Fonda

The runway moment also felt fitting for an actress who has spent years pushing back against the idea that life should become smaller with age.

What Has Jane Fonda Said About Getting Older?

Fonda has also long been candid about looking younger than her years. In a May 2023 interview with People magazine, she pointed to her health and “good posture” as the reasons she believes she comes across as “younger than [her] actual numerical age.”

In a 2022 interview with Vogue, Fonda explained that she wants younger people to view aging differently. “What matters isn’t age, isn’t that chronological number. What matters is your health,” she told the magazine.

Fonda also said growing older does not mean stepping away from the parts of life that bring joy.

“Just because you’re a certain age doesn’t mean you have to give up on life, give up on having fun, give up on having boyfriends or girlfriends, making new friends, or whatever you want to do,” she told the outlet.

How Does Jane Fonda Stay Active at 88?

Movement remains central to Fonda’s routine, though the former fitness-video queen has changed how she exercises.

Elsewhere in the interview stressed that “keeping moving in a way that’s appropriate for your age is absolutely critical to your healthy lifespan.”

She also admitted that her workouts look different now. “My motto now is not for the burn. It’s slow down. Everything is very slow,” Fonda said.

What Has Jane Fonda Said About Beauty and Plastic Surgery?

Fonda has been equally frank about the advantages she has had when it comes to aging. She told the outlet that she has undergone cosmetic surgery but chose not to continue pursuing it.

“I had a facelift and I stopped because I don’t want to look distorted. I’m not proud of the fact that I had [one],” she said.

Her everyday routine is far simpler.

“I don’t do a lot of facials. I don’t spend a lot of money on face creams or anything like that, but I stay moisturized, I sleep, I move, I stay out of the sun, and I have good friends who make me laugh. Laughter is a good thing too,” Fonda said.

Her latest Paris appearance put that philosophy in the spotlight.