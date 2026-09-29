Nancy Guthrie Update: Investigators Reviewing New Lead Nearly 8 Months Into Search

Nearly eight months into the search for Nancy Guthrie, investigators revealed they are reviewing a new possible ransom note.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed in a statement that investigators are looking into what could be a third ransom note.

“The PCSD/FBI Guthrie Task Force was recently made aware of a new possible ransom note related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation,” a statement issued on Monday said. “Investigators are also aware of social media comments regarding the note and are looking further into the information to determine its credibility.”

Neither the PCSD nor the FBI disclosed the contents of the supposed new ransom note. As of this writing, authorities have also yet to confirm who received the note or whether it is legitimate.

A spokesperson for the PCSD told KOLD 13 pointed out that “there is some skepticism” regarding the validity of the note.

The PCSD previously released the full text of two ransom notes sent to Tucson television station KOLD, hoping someone would recognize the writer based on their distinctive word choice and phrasing.

What Did the 2 Other Nancy Guthrie Ransom Notes Say

The first note demanded bitcoin and mentioned a white smartwatch and a destroyed floodlight not previously made public.

“Hello Savannah, We have your mother Nancy. She is safe but scared. She will be held for ransom and once payment is received she will be released unharmed,” the harrowing note began.

“We will be holding her for a maximum of 7 days. You will need to send bitcoin in the amount of $4 million USD before 5PM on Thursday the 5th. If payment is not received, the ransom will be increased to 6 million USD which will need to be paid by 5PM on Monday the 9th.”

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“Once payment is received to the bitcoin address below she will be released within 12 hours of deposit to a safe drop off location back in Tucson. If payment is not recieved [sic] by the last deadline on Monday the 9th at 5PM, she will be killed,” the note warned.

“Your mother is aware of this and her life is in your hands. It is in the best interest of everyone to have this completed as soon as possible. You will not be able to contact me from here on out, there will be no negotiation. Do not play games, law enforcement will not be able to help you,” the note continued.

The shorter second note was sent four days later and claimed that Guthrie had died.

“Guthrie Family, We did not fully grasp the seriousness of her physical condition. We never intended to hurt her, that was not our intention,” the note read. “She perished shortly after she was taken. We believe it was heart related. She is buried in nature now. Nothing you could have done could have changed the outcome. We want your family to know this and hope you all can find peace. We are truly sorry.”

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing from her home on February 1, 2026.