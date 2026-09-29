Presley Gerber’s Final Hours in Rehab Captured in Video Before His Passing

Presley Gerber’s final hours inside a Santa Monica rehab facility have been captured in a video obtained by Page Six, offering a glimpse of the model the night before his death at 27.

In the footage, Gerber is seen filming himself inside Resolutions Living in Santa Monica, California, where he had been staying. He is wearing a white tank top, black glasses and a silver chain necklace, with his distinctive neck tattoos visible.

Gerber also turns the camera toward his living quarters, which included multiple beds and a balcony overlooking the property and the surrounding city skyline.

Two sources told Page Six that the video was recorded Saturday night, Sept. 19. Gerber died the following day.

TMZ Provided More Details on What Happened

TMZ confirmed the video as well. The outlet added that “the sober coach had planned to take Presley to a rehab facility the following Monday but need to put him somewhere over the weekend, so he took him to Resolutions and just left him there.”

The outlet added that the admissions officer who checked Gerber into the sober house was fired, as it is well known that those who are using are not suppose to stay in a sober living house.

Gerber died Sept. 20 at the facility at age 27 following an apparent overdose, according to reports.

Santa Monica police said they were investigating his death as a suspected overdose, while the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said the official cause and manner of death had been deferred pending additional testing.

The facility where Gerber died was described as a luxury property valued at $7.7 million. It includes residential accommodations, a movie theater, a gym, city and mountain views and a kitchen where meals are prepared for residents.

Gerber’s Family Is in Mourning Over His Tragic Passing

Gerber’s death came after years of reported efforts by his parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, to help him with his struggles with addiction.

A source told PEOPLE that the couple “tried everything possible,” including therapy, inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation and various homeopathic treatments. The source also said they “hired more than one sober coach” who stayed with Gerber “almost always.”

The source said Gerber had periods when he was doing better, including a stretch during the winter when he was reportedly sober. However, his struggles had become particularly difficult during the final year of his life, according to the source.

Crawford, 60, has also been described as devastated following her son’s death.

“Cindy is completely in shock over Presley’s devastating death,” a source close to Crawford told PEOPLE. “She is heartbroken.”

Gerber was the son of Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber and the older brother of model and actress Kaia Gerber. A source close to Kaia previously told PEOPLE that the family was “in total shock” following his death.

The family has asked for privacy as they mourn Gerber. His death remains under investigation, and the medical examiner has not yet announced an official cause or manner of death.