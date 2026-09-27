Reese Witherspoon Remembers Dolly Parton’s Contribution to Iconic Film 24 Years After Its Release

Reese Witherspoon and Dolly Parton had a long-lasting relationship that wasn’t just for cameras.

Following Parton’s death at the age of 80 on August 25, Witherspoon shared a touching tribute, expressing how thankful she is for their friendship.

“I count my lucky stars that I called Dolly my friend,” the “Legally Blonde” actress shared via Instagram at the time. “When I was playing June Carter Cash in ‘Walk the Line’, she took me to dinner and told me stories of how June Carter charmed everyone in country music.”

Now, Withersppon is remembering Dolly for another monumental impact she had on her life.

‘Sweet Home Alabama’ Anniversary

On Sunday, September 27, Witherspoon took to social media to commemorate the 24th anniversary of her beloved rom-com, “Sweet Home Alabama.” In her post, she revealed how the movie would not be what it is today without Parton’s generosity.

“How is it possible that Sweet Home Alabama came out 24 years ago today?! 🤯” the Oscar winner captioned her post, alongside a photo dump of images from the set of the iconic 2002 film “I will never forget that production. It was such a huge moment in my career, surrounded by the most brilliant actors: Patrick Dempsey, Josh Lucas, Candice Bergen, Melanie Lynskey, Jean Smart… and our wonderfully inspired writer/director, Andy Tennant. ✨”

She continued, “It also really touched my heart that Dolly Parton let us have a song on the soundtrack. 🥹”

The song Witherspoon is referring to is Parton’s 2001 song “Marry Me,” off her country-folk studio album “Little Sparrow.”

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Remembering Dolly

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Dolly Parton tragically died on August 25 at the age of 80. Her family announced her death via social media, later revealing that she passed after a brief battle with cancer.

For years before her passing, Dolly and Reese had a special bond.

“Dolly gave me the courage to put my whole spirit into that performance and made me see how lucky I was to be a storyteller,” Witherspoon said of her portrayal of June Carter Cash—which ultimately won her an Academy Award.

She added, “Dolly, I miss you already. Your talent, your wisdom and your beautiful spirit lit up our lives. Go soar with your angels…. We will always love you.”

Following her passing, the “I Will Always Love You” artist was laid to rest alongside her beloved husband, Carl Dean. A small, private service was held by her immediate family, per Parton’s wishes.

“You’ve inspired me so much. You continue to inspire me. I’ve always wanted to be more like you,” Reese said in a clip shared via Instagram following Parton’s death.

In true Dolly fashion, she responded, “Well, don’t be like me. Be like you!”

“I’ll be me, but you do inspire me,” Reese cried. “And I think you inspire so many people out there with your positivity and your warmth and the kindness; it just comes off of you, because it’s real.”

Dolly added, “Well, I’ve chased after rainbows and I’ve captured one or two. And I’ve reached for the stars, and I’ve even held a few. I’ve walked that lonesome valley, I topped the mountain, soared the skies. I’ve laughed and I’ve cried. But I’ve always tried.”