Rob Reiner’s Sister-in-Law Shares Family’s Heartbreak 9 Months After Murders

Martine Singer is opening up for the first time about the painful months her family has navigated since the deaths of her sister Michele Singer Reiner and brother-in-law Rob Reiner. Nine months after the couple was killed at their Los Angeles home, Martine spoke candidly about a loss that continues to shape every part of the family’s life.

“Our lives are changed forever,” she told Extra in an interview published on Monday, September 28.

“I suppose you heal from a wound, but the scar is there. It’s a really hard thing to describe because it never goes away.”

Martine Singer Opens Up About Supporting Jake and Romy

Martine also discussed the couple’s children, Jake and Romy, and the different ways family members have tried to move forward after the tragedy.

“Everybody in the family is healing in his or her own way. I’ll never be my sister and I can never be what’s missing in their lives, but I consider them my kids. There’s no daylight between us,” she told Extra.

Rob and Michele also shared son Nick Reiner. Rob had another daughter, Tracy Reiner, from a previous marriage.

For Martine, being there for Jake and Romy has become part of navigating her own grief while honoring the bond she shared with Michele.

Rob and Michele Reiner’s Marriage Remembered

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Martine also reflected warmly on her sister’s longtime relationship with the celebrated filmmaker.

“They were absolutely incredible together. They met and didn’t take long before they were together forever,” she said.

Rob and Michele were married for 36 years. Martine described them as people whose generosity extended far beyond their immediate family.

“They were the most caring, generous, brilliant people,” she said. “They did a lot to try to heal the world and it’s everybody’s responsibility to do their part.”

Martine Singer Honors Rob and Michele’s Legacy

Getty Special Guests Michele Singer Reiner, Rob Reiner, and Romy Reiner

Martine, president and CEO of Children’s Institute in Los Angeles, is also carrying the couple’s memory into her professional life.

The organization plans to honor Jamie Lee Curtis with its inaugural Michele and Rob Reiner Champion for Change Award.

“She embodies very much their spirit, their generosity. She’s really a kindred spirit,” Martine told “Extra.”

For Martine, remembering Rob and Michele now means holding onto both the family they built and the work they cared about.

Her first public comments made clear that the grief remains close, even as the family continues finding its way through life without them.

Couple Was Found Dead at Their Los Angeles Home

Rob, 78, and Michele, 70, were found dead at their Brentwood home in December 2025, CBS News had reported at the time.

Authorities determined that both suffered multiple sharp-force injuries and ruled their deaths homicides, according to previously released records.

Their son Nick was arrested in connection with the deaths and later charged with two counts of first-degree murder, according to ABC7.

Nick, 33, has pleaded not guilty to the charges and remains in custody without bail. He waived his right to a speedy trial during a September court appearance. Prosecutors have said they will not seek the death penalty, Reuters reported.