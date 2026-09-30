Tennis Star Serena Williams Gives Fans an ‘Unfiltered’ Look at Motherhood

Serena Williams took a step back from tennis to raise her daughters. Though she did eventually return to the sport she loves, she’s still a dedicated wife and mother.

Photos often depict the Williams family as incredibly polished and ambitious. However, Serena Williams took the opportunity to share a different side of motherhood that the public doesn’t often see.

Even professional athletes have rough days as a parent.

Serena Williams Shares ‘Raw’ Photo of Mom Life

Tennis superstar Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, are the parents of two little girls. Their oldest, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., was born on September 1, 2017. She goes by her middle name, Olympia. They later welcomed their second child, Adira River Ohanian, on August 15, 2023.

Though Williams adores being a mother, she is publicly acknowledging that it comes with significant challenges.

“Unfiltered. Raw. Just a tired mom with a full heart holding her whole world….. Ready for whatever comes next,” the professional athlete captioned a new Instagram post.

She attached two photos of herself holding her young children close, despite looking absolutely exhausted. Even so, Olympia and Adira just look content to be in the comfort of their mother’s arms.

Overall, fans loved the photos. They praised the athlete’s candor and valued the message.

“Perfection! This photo is bursting with so much love!!! Such a treasure🥰” one fan wrote in the comments.

“You are gorgeous at all times 🔥❤️ God bless you and your family 🙌” another added.

Several other Instagram followers uplifted Williams and appreciated how relatable and vulnerable her post was. Many other parents feel exactly the same way.

The Tennis Star Returned to the Court This Year

Serena Williams stepped back from the tennis court to focus on raising her daughters. However, she never lost her love for the game.

“I love sports and being active. Leaving something I was still good at to be a mom was such a difficult decision. But I wanted another kid, so I had to do that. Now it’s about finding balance and doing other things I’ve always loved,” Williams told Byrdie in 2024.

She later returned to Wimbledon this summer, delighting fans. However, she’s still excited to watch others play a riveting tennis match now and then.

“Going to the Open as a spectator is way different,” Serena Williams shared with E! News this summer. “I can’t say it’s more fun, but I can say it’s just different.”

“I get to hang out in the suites, I get to drink,” the 45-year-old added. “I never knew what was happening in those suites. So now, it’s an opportunity to enjoy matches.”

Even after announcing she was stepping back from tennis, Serena Williams gave fans hope for the future.

“I’ve been down before. … I don’t really give up,” Williams said after losing her “farewell match” in 2022. “In my career, I’ve never given up. In matches, I don’t give up. Definitely wasn’t giving up tonight.”

Fans look forward to seeing where the tennis star goes next in her career.