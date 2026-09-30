Tom Cruise Dancing With All of the Staff at ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’: VIDEO

Tom Cruise didn’t just walk through “The Jennifer Hudson Show” Spirit Tunnel. He turned it into a dance floor.

The Hollywood star found himself surrounded by a packed hallway of cheering staffers during his visit to the daytime talk show, where he slipped on a pair of sunglasses and revived a few moves longtime fans immediately recognized from “Risky Business.”

Cruise, 64, stopped by to talk about his upcoming movie, “Digger,” but his energetic trip through the show’s famous backstage tunnel quickly became a highlight of the appearance.

More than four decades after “Risky Business” made the dance sequence famous, Cruise seemed more than happy to bring it back, especially with an entire hallway ready to join in.

Tom Cruise Dances With ‘Jennifer Hudson Show’ Staff

Video from the Spirit Tunnel showed staff members lining both sides of the hallway as Tom made his entrance.

Rather than simply waving and continuing toward the studio, the “Mission: Impossible” star stopped to dance, smiled at the crowd and leaned into the celebration as employees cheered him on.

The routine also paid tribute to one of the most recognizable scenes of Tom’s career.

As of writing, the video has received more than 412,000 likes on Instagram.

When host Jennifer Hudson asked whether he enjoyed the experience, Tom made it clear he could have stayed much longer.

“I loved it. They had to pull me out of the spirit tunnel. I wanted to dance with more people. But I loved it. If you can’t enjoy the spirit tunnel, you’re not alive.”

Cruise Brings Back His ‘Risky Business’ Moves

Play

Tom’s dancing recalled the famous sequence from the 1983 movie “Risky Business,” in which his character, Joel Goodsen, slides across the floor while dancing in his underwear to Bob Seger’s “Old Time Rock and Roll.”

The actor told Jennifer he still vividly remembers making the scene.

Play

“I remember shooting it; I remember every frame of shooting this [scene]. I remember the director, Paul Brickman, giving me the opening frame, and I was like, ‘I got you, you know. I know where to go.’ ”

Tom also joked that the dancing came naturally. “Of course I did this as a kid; it was natural for me. I used to dance around in my underwear when no one was there… Doesn’t everyone do that?”

Tom Cruise Opens Up About ‘Digger’

Play

The “Top Gun” star also used his appearance to talk about “Digger,” his latest movie. Tom plays Digger Rockwell, an oil tycoon attempting to save the world from a natural disaster. The character also has a one-eyed senior cat named Maggie.

Tom described the movie as “the most original film I’ve ever seen” and also called it one of the most “moving” films he has worked on.

“This character is outrageous,” he said.

“He says things that people may think about, don’t say out loud, things that they’ve never thought about and didn’t expect anything like that to come out loud. It’s just an amazing character and [the] twists and turns of it.”

“Digger” also stars Sandra Hüller, John Goodman, Emma D’Arcy and Jesse Plemons. The movie is set to hit theaters Friday, October 2.