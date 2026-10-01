Amanda Peet Bravely Shares New Details About Her Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Amanda Peet says the first sign of her breast cancer was not a lump. The actress, 54, told Today on Thursday, October 1, that she felt a change in her skin about six months before she was diagnosed.

During a Thursday, October 1, appearance on “Today,” “Your Friends & Neighbors” actress, 54, recalled detecting an unusual change in her skin while getting dressed.

She initially underwent testing and believed she had been cleared, only to learn later that doctors had continued monitoring the area.

What Was Amanda Peet’s First Breast Cancer Symptom?

“I was in my closet, I was probably putting something on and I felt a weird — it just didn’t feel like normal skin — but it wasn’t the frozen pea that everybody talks about,” Amanda told Savannah Guthrie.

The “Whole Nine Yards” star said she sought medical attention at the time. “I went and I even got an MRI and then they sent me away,” she said. “So I thought I had a clean bill of health, but they were actually watching it.”

Six months later, Amanda returned for a routine scan. Doctors noticed something concerning on an ultrasound and ordered further testing.

Amanda Peet Recalls Learning She Had Cancer

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Amanda said her doctor eventually called to tell her she had lobular cancer, the second most common form of breast cancer.

“I’ll never forget that moment,” she said.

The actress admitted she had not understood how much time could pass between a diagnosis and a finalized treatment plan.

“I had such an old-fashioned notion about breast cancer,” Amanda said.

“This is like a slow drip of information doctors are gathering — genomic, genetic information … so they can get a full picture of what the best treatment would be.”

She added, “I had no idea it was going to take so long. So if you’re an anxious person, it’s your basic nightmare.”

Amanda encouraged other patients to be careful about where they seek health information after receiving a cancer diagnosis. She specifically urged people to “stay off the internet” rather than falling into online rabbit holes filled with frightening or unreliable information.

Amanda said having doctors in her family helped her navigate the process.

“I’ve been taught not to take my medical advice from influencers or TikTok or anybody else,” she said.

Her sister and brother-in-law are both physicians.

Getty Amanda Peet

Amanda first publicly revealed her diagnosis in a March article for The New Yorker. At the time, she was also dealing with both of her divorced parents receiving hospice care on opposite coasts.

Days later, she told Page Six that she was “doing great.”

The “Something’s Gotta Give” star received her first clear, cancer-free scan in mid-January after undergoing treatment.

Amanda shares two daughters and a son with husband David Benioff.

Her latest comments offered a clearer picture of how the diagnosis unfolded, beginning with a subtle change that did not resemble the classic breast lump she had always heard about.