Ana de Armas Looks Divine in Latest Photos That Include Red Hot Bikini Shot

It’s been a while since we’ve seen the beautiful Academy Award-nominated actress Ana de Armas. However, that has just changed following a photo and video dump in which she looks divine.

The Cuban-Spanish star of “Knock Knock,” “Knives Out,” and “Blonde,” 38, hasn’t had any acting credits in 2026 (her last one was 2025’s “Ballerina”) and her previous social media post came back on Wednesday, September 9.

She has now reappeared on social media to share a lovely post with her appreciative fans.

Ana de Armas Appears to Be in Greece

Ana de Armas shared her latest batch of photographs and videos with the 16 million followers on her Instagram account.

Specifically, the gorgeous star’s post includes a carousel of 11 photographs and two videos. In the snaps and footage, she appears to be on a sunshine getaway. Clues hint towards it being in the beautiful Southeastern European country of Greece.

Photos in the collection include several stunning selfies, including one in which de Armas is wearing a tiny black bikini. Others include beautiful sunsets and landscapes, a picture of a pair of thongs in the sand, an aerial view of the Greek island of Lefkada in the Ionian Sea, and a shot of a statue of the Virgin Mary that appears to have been taken inside a Greek church.

The videos in the collection are a calming clip of the sea rolling in on a beach, and a firework from what is presumably a street celebration of some kind.

Notably, there is no sign of Beto Montenegro in de Armas’ post. The actress was spotted on a beach getaway getting very cosy with the Venezualan singer back in August. It suggested he was her new boyfriend, following the end of her previous relationship with Tom Cruise. However, Montenegro’s absence from her recent post raises doubts about the status of the pair’s romance.

There’s no caption on de Armas’ post, but Parcels’ uplifting 2025 song “Summerinlove” appropriately plays over it.

Comments on de Armas’ post have been limited, but the accounts she has allowed to post on it have primarily dropped heart emojis to indicate their approval. Hardly surprising, given the beautiful setting of her photos and videos, and how incredible she looks.

Ana de Armas’ Upcoming Work

Getty Ana de Armas.

Following a break that has now gone one for over a year (since the aforementioned “Ballerina”), Ana de Armas is set to return to both the big and small screens with a slew of upcoming projects.

She will star as a fitness influencer called Emma Kent in drama thriller flick “Sweat.” In a thriller television series called “Safe Houses,” de Armas will portray a character called Sofia Jiménez. She is also set to star in thriller film “Palm Grove,” the Spanish biographical drama film “Impunity,” and is rumored to appear in a movie called “Reenactment.” None of those projects have confirmed release dates yet.

We look forward to seeing all of de Armas’ upcoming work, whenever they release. Moreover, we’d love to see more posts from her on social media, as she always shares the best pictures and videos.

Ana de Armas’ filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.