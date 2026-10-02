Anne Hathaway Reveals a Surprise New Addition to Her Family Ahead of Baby No. 3

Anne Hathaway’s family is getting a little bigger — and not just because she is expecting her third child.

The Oscar-winning actress revealed that her family recently adopted a puppy while promoting her new movie, “Verity.”

Hathaway Gushes About the New Member

Hathaway stopped by SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mash Up” on Friday, Oct. 2, where she shared the sweet news about the newest member of her household.

“I did,” Hathaway said when asked if her family had welcomed a dog.

The 43-year-old actress revealed that the puppy is a cockapoo named Cozy. The name, she explained, was chosen by her children.

“And he is,” Hathaway said when describing Cozy.

Hathaway shares sons Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6, with her husband, Adam Shulman. The couple has been married since 2012 and has generally kept their children out of the public eye.

Hathaway joked that she tried to make the puppy’s name a little more elaborate by adding an Italian word to it, but her children were not interested in the idea. Ultimately, Cozy won out.

The new puppy arrives as Hathaway and her family prepare for another major change.

Hathaway announced in June that she and Shulman are expecting their third child. She shared the news on Instagram by posting a video that showed her revealing her baby bump while the Barbara Lewis song “Baby I’m Yours” played.

She Is About to Welcome Her Third Child

The actress has also been candid about how surreal it feels to be preparing for life with three children. During a previous appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” Meyers asked Hathaway how she was doing after learning she was pregnant again.

In a word, Hathaway said she and Shulman were “shocked.”

“It’s amazing. I mean, we knew what we were doing,” Hathaway joked to Meyers with a shrug. “But we were so shocked it worked … we were just so shocked it went this way. So we’re calling this one our buzzer-beater.”

“You got it in right at the buzzer,” Meyers quipped.

Meyers, who has three children with his wife, Alexi Ashe, then offered Hathaway some reassurance about life with a bigger family.

“Once there’s three, there’s not much you can do except watch. It goes from ‘terrified’ and then it just turns into like a TV show you binge.”

Hathaway embraced the comparison.

“Okay, that’s great, because I love the channel right now, so it’s just more of that,” she said. “Basically, everyday you’re like, ‘Oh, new episode!’”

The actress and Shulman have made a point of protecting their sons’ privacy. They have not publicly shared photos of their children, and Hathaway has previously explained why she believes that boundary is important.

“It’s something I feel is not just essential for my health—I’m on a team, it’s my family, and it’s not just about me,” Hathaway told PORTER. “My family has needs, and one of the needs of children is that they need to be able to define their own lives.”

Now, as Hathaway prepares to welcome another baby, the family has one more member to keep them company: Cozy, the cockapoo chosen by the kids.

Hathaway’s family life comes alongside an especially busy year professionally. “Verity,” starring Hathaway alongside Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett, arrives in theaters Oct. 2.