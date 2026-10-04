‘Happy Days’ Star Anson Williams is Unrecognizable Rocking Newly Silver Hair in Shirtless Selfie at 77

More than five decades after landing the life-changing role of Warren “Potsie” Weber on the hit sitcom Happy Days, actor and director Anson Williams, wants to remind fellow Boomers (those born between 1946 and 1964) to “NEVER let anyone diminish us because of our age.”

Without the signature dark mop of hair he sported on “Happy Days” from 1974 to 1984 and for decades after, Williams is nearly unrecognizable all these years later. But he looked joyful in a shirtless mirror selfie posted to social media on October 3, 2026. Now silver-haired, Williams flexed his right bicep and flashed his pearly whites, writing in the caption that at 77, he is “more creative, healthier, busier, more curious — and more alive than I was at 40.”

Anson Williams Feels ‘Unstoppable’ at 77

Williams listed off the reasons he feels so fulfilled, starting with his third wife, real estate broker Sharon MaHarry, whom he married in 2023. He wrote in his post, “A partner who sees the best in me. Good lovin’. Kindness. Adventure. A little discipline — eat right, move, take care of yourself. Mountains still worth climbing. And the absolute refusal to let anyone else decide my worth.”

“We didn’t come this far to become invisible,” Williams continued. “We came this far to become unstoppable. We’re not winding down. We’re still winning — and we haven’t even played our best hand yet.”

Williams may be best known for playing goofy, lovable Potsie, who was best buddies with Ron Howard’s Richie Cunningham and Don Most’s Ralph Malph on “Happy Days.” But he went on to become a successful director on shows including “Melrose Place, “Beverly Hills, 90210,” “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” “Baywatch,” and “The Secret Life of the American Teenager.”

Anson Williams Keeps in Touch with His ‘Happy Days’ Co-Stars

Fans loved seeing Williams’ inspiring post on October 3, flooding his comments with gratitude for the reminder that you’re never too old to find fulfillment.

One wrote, “That’s true Anson 👍 I think that way . A positive outlook goes a long way no matter what age . We got to take care of ourselves and the ones we love to the best of our knowledge.”

“You look great,” another commented. “Whatever you’re doing is definitely working wonders. Look out Rick Springfield!!!”

Someone else quipped, “The Fonz has some competition “

Williams has remained close with his “Happy Days” family, especially with Most, who was Williams’ best man at his 2023 wedding, and Henry Winkler, who played the Fonz. The trio was back together in July for the Fanboy convention, and Williams captioned a photo from their “wonderful dinner” by writing, “Three Bro’s, love and friendship for 52 yrs!”

Williams is clearly keeping his head up weeks after TMZ reported that his second wife, Jackie, filed court documents in August claiming that he owed her tens of thousands of dollars stemming from their divorce. The two divorced in 2020 after 30 years of marriage. According to Jackie, Anson hasn’t paid over $35,000 in life insurance premiums, pension funds, and other payments agreed to in their divorce.









