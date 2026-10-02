Ben Affleck Honors ‘Extraordinary’ Mom Chris Affleck 4 Months After Her Passing

Ben Affleck is looking back on the life and influence of his late mother, Chris Affleck, four months after her death at age 83. The Oscar winner paid tribute to Chris while speaking about the teachers who helped shape his life, remembering his mother not only as a parent but as an educator who devoted years to children in the Cambridge, Massachusetts, public school system.

What Did Ben Affleck Say About His Mother?

“My mom was an extraordinary teacher and an extraordinary woman and dedicated her life teaching in [the] Cambridge public school system,” Ben told People on Thursday, October 1.

“I think she made a lot of kids’ lives better similarly. I know she did mine.”

Ben, 54, also praised his former high school drama teacher Gerry Speca, saying teachers can build “incredibly meaningful” relationships with their students and have lasting influence far beyond the classroom.

His comments came several months after Chris died on Tuesday, June 2.

How Did Chris Affleck Die?

Chris’ family announced her death through an obituary published in The Boston Globe. According to the obituary, she had been given “six months to live” in December 2025.

Her death certificate later listed cardiopulmonary arrest as her cause of death, according to Us Weekly, with pancreatic adenocarcinoma also noted.

Ben and his younger brother, Casey Affleck, experienced another loss this year when their father, Timothy Affleck, died in April.

According to People, Casey spoke about losing both parents while promoting his movie “Company” at the Venice Film Festival in September.

Getty Brothers Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck at the Golden Globes in 2013

“It’s dedicated to my parents because I lost both my mom and my dad this year, and they were very important to me,” Casey said. “I really wanted to show this movie to them, and I didn’t get to. I think they would have liked it.”

Ben Affleck Says His Parents’ Deaths Changed His Perspective

Ben recently reflected publicly on losing both parents during an appearance on Kerry Washington’s “Street You Grew Up On” podcast.

“My parents just died. Both of them. In April, and in June,” he said during the Wednesday, September 30, episode.

“It’s sort of a big thing, and it’s caused me to start thinking about my own childhood in ways that have been a little bit different.”

The “Good Will Hunting” star said his mother’s death deepened his appreciation for everything she gave him and Casey while they were growing up.

“I’ve certainly learned to even more deeply appreciate my mom and really value and see what she did and what the sacrifice and commitment that she made and how complete it was.”

Ben Affleck Remembers His Mother’s Devotion

Getty Actor Ben Affleck and his mother Chris

Ben also recalled how completely Chris centered her sons in her life. “It was so interesting to me because all I knew was a person who just made me and my brother the absolute most important center of her life,” he said on the podcast.

“And it really struck me that she was gorgeous and smart and thoughtful and passionate, and I just thought, ‘This woman’s amazing. She can do anything.’ And there she was, my whole life.”

For Ben, remembering Chris now means seeing both the mother who raised him and the woman whose work touched generations of students.