Ben Affleck Shares Harrowing Experience Being Held at Knifepoint – ‘I Was Scared’

Ben Affleck revealed a troubling story from his past. The Oscar-winning actor, 54, appeared on Kerry Washington’s “Street You Grew Up On” podcast, where he talked about a harrowing encounter when he was just 14. Affleck grew up in a difficult neighborhood, calling the Cottage Street area of Cambridge, Massachusetts, a “working-class” place where “poor people” would be “fighting it out” to survive. When the topic shifted to whether Affleck himself had experienced hardship, the actor revealed he was once nearly robbed as a teenager.

Affleck and Washington play a married couple in “Animals.” Their characters lose their son to a kidnapping and have to work together to come up with the ransom payment. With the nature of Affleck’s self-directed movie so grim, his discussion with Washington played into the film’s theme.

Ben Affleck Was Held At Knifepoint By Someone Who Later Went To Prison

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Ben Affleck’s upbringing wasn’t anything like his days as a celebrity are. The “Good Will Hunting” actor told Kerry Washington things could have gone very bad had it not been for a lucky turn. When he was 14, Affleck was returning home from school when he was ambushed by two teenagers slightly older than him.

Affleck was held at knifepoint by the boys who demanded he hand over his money. He was fortunate he’d met them earlier. The pair let him go because they knew him. Affleck was still shaken by the incident, initially unsure if they were really allowing him to leave.

“I was scared,” Affleck admitted to Washington on the podcast. “But then out of the corner of my eye, I realized who they were. I recognized them from playing baseball, and they were like older boys that I knew, and they were like, ‘Oh yeah, what’s up?’ And so I guess I was like, I guess I’m off the hook.”

The story takes an even darker turn in retrospect. The Oscar winner revealed that one of the boys became a criminal just a few years later. According to Affleck, that teenager ended up taking another person’s life, also with a knife. He would spend two decades in prison for his crime.

Affleck’s reflection on the moment carries a grim layer, something the actor has thought about. He has been open about his childhood and dynamic with his parents. He and brother, Casey Affleck, lost both their mother and father earlier in the year, just two months apart.

Ben Affleck Credits His Teacher For Shaping His Life

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During his podcast appearance, Ben Affleck made sure to mention his drama teacher. He and best friend Matt Damon were under the tutelage of Jerry Speca while growing up. Affleck told Kerry Washington that they owe Speca for how their careers have turned out.

According to Affleck, he and Damon would “never have written” “Good Will Hunting.” He claimed that the pair would not have been able to consider writing their star-making vehicle had they not been in Speca’s class. The two would go on to win the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for their work on the film.

Affleck and Damon have been best friends for nearly 50 years. The pair grew up in the same neighborhood. Despite Damon being roughly two years older than Affleck, the pair’s shared interests led to a firm friendship and collaboration. Damon also has a strong friendship with Casey Affleck and has collaborated with him as well.