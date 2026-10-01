Bruce Willis Smiles in Rare Photo as Wife Emma Calls Him a ‘Legend’ Amid Dementia Battle

Emma Heming Willis is marking World FTD Awareness Week by shining a light on her husband, Bruce Willis, and the families living through similar challenges. Alongside a rare photo of Bruce smiling outdoors in sunglasses and a dark bucket hat, Emma reflected on how his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis has given new purpose to her advocacy work and deepened her commitment to supporting other families affected by the disease.

Emma Heming Willis Shares Emotional Message About Bruce

“I can’t go through World FTD Awareness Week without talking about Bruce. He is the driving force behind my advocacy,” Emma wrote.

She said Bruce has helped create opportunities for her to speak publicly about FTD and promised to continue that work.

“He has opened so many doors for me in this work, and I will continue to walk through them.”

Emma also made clear that she wants something meaningful to come from what their family has faced.

“I will not let his diagnosis be in vain. I know how proud he would be to know that he is helping families living with FTD, other forms of dementia and their care partners be seen and heard.”

Bruce Willis’ Wife Celebrates His Legacy

Getty Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming Willis

Emma ended the post with a heartfelt tribute to the “Die Hard” star.

“In this next chapter of his life, Bruce continues to build on his legacy. He is, and always will be, a [Expletive] legend. And I am so proud to be his wife.”

Bruce, 71, has largely remained outside the public eye since his family announced in 2022 that he was stepping away from acting following an aphasia diagnosis.

In February 2023, his family revealed that doctors had given them a more specific diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia, or FTD.

Emma has continued to speak carefully but candidly about Bruce’s condition.

During an ABC interview with Diane Sawyer, she explained that his physical health remains strong even as the disease affects his brain. “Bruce is still very mobile. Bruce is in really great health overall, it’s just his brain that is failing him,” she said.

Emma has also said Bruce continues to recognize her and members of their family.

The couple has two daughters: Mabel and Evelyn.

Bruce is also father to Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis with ex-wife Demi Moore.

Bruce Willis Has Shared Recent Family Milestones

Tallulah, 32, recently gave fans another glimpse of her father when she posted a tender Instagram photo showing herself kissing him on the head.

Bruce was also present when Tallulah married musician Justin Acee on Saturday, August 8, in Sun Valley, Idaho.

A black-and-white wedding image published by Vogue showed Bruce with his daughter and new son-in-law during the celebration.

The new post from Emma places the focus back on Bruce’s lasting influence, not only within his family but among people navigating FTD alongside someone they love.

Bruce’s family first announced in March 2022 that he had been diagnosed with aphasia and would step away from acting. In February 2023, they shared that doctors had reached a more specific diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia, or FTD.