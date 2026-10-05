Carrot Top Spotted for the 1st Time Since Hospitalization [PHOTOS]

Carrot Top was photographed out and about on Sunday, October 4, for the first time since being hospitalized in mid-September for an overdose related to a suicide attempt. People reported on September 25 that he’d been released from the hospital and was at home spending time with family after being hospitalized for around one week.

TMZ says the 61-year-old was seen at the St. Joseph, Husband of Mary Roman Catholic Church, which is located in Las Vegas.

Carrot Top chose to relaxed medium-wash blue jeans with a light blue button-up shirt. He wore his fiery hair in tousled waves that touched his shoulders as he stood waiting in line to speak to a priest.

After his return home, People said a source told them he was “touched” by the “wave of well-wishes” he’d received from his fans.

Carrot Top was rushed to the hospital following a frantic 911 call by a woman whose identity has not been made public. TMZ obtained audio from the call and reported the caller was hear saying someone was actively “trying to commit suicide.”

She said she’d been asked to check on the entertainer by one of his employees, and that she’d found him “passing out” and appearing to turn blue beside the pool.

Carrot Top Reminisced on Meeting Dolly Parton Back in August

The day country music icon Dolly Parton died, Carrot Top celebrated her with a photo showing the two of them smiling together for a photo. He called it a “sad day” before saying he was “so blessed to have met her.” He went on to call Dolly “one of the most talented and sweetest souls to walk on this earth.”

Dolly died of cancer in a Nashville hospital on August 25, 2026. She’d cancelled her planned Las Vegas residency in May, after previously rescheduling it from its original start date of December 4, 2025.

The news of Dolly’s death shocked her fans, as she and her family had kept her cancer diagnosis private until after her passing. Almost exactly two months prior, the “Jolene” singer made her final public appearance at the opening of her Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop in Cornersville, TN.

Her final final address to her fans was via a video message that was played at her amusement park Dollywood to celebrate the opening of the new hybrid rollercoaster raft ride Night Flight Expedition.

In it, she told fans her butterfly wings were “getting kind of tired” and closed with, “I’ll see you down the road.”

Carrot Top’s Most Recent Instagram Post Was Shared the Day Before the Incident

Carrot Top shared an Instagram post mere hours before his suicide attempt. The post was nothing uunsual, consisting of a “Throwback Thursday” picture of Carrot posing beside a vehicle with his face on it. “Just your average Thursday commute to the Luxor,” he joked, before adding a laughing emoji.

In the comments, fellow comedian Andrew Dice Clay reached out with a panicked comment, after apparently hearing about the news.

He wrote in part, “I tried to call you last night, so please call me back… Didn’t want to just be a comment. Life is a gift… Life it’s all about choices… And the choices you make”