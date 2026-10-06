Dakota Fanning Reveals What Kurt Russell Told Her More Than 20 Years Ago

Dakota Fanning is opening up about a lesson from Kurt Russell that has stayed with her more than two decades after they worked together.

Fanning and Russell starred as a father and daughter in the 2005 sports drama “Dreamer,” when Fanning was still a child. During a recent appearance on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast, Fanning shared how their close bond continued long after filming ended.

“I will say, I think because I was so young and doing these movies, a lot of the people really did stay a part of my life in various ways,” Fanning said.

Russell is one of them. Fanning said the two remain close today, even though they can go years without seeing each other.

“I did a movie with Kurt Russell who, I know you also know, and we became really close and we still are to this day,” she said. “But I could go five years and not see him, and then see him, and then we’re in a corner talking for the whole night.”

Kurt Russell Taught Dakota Fanning a Lesson About Lasting Relationships

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Fanning recalled developing a “really special bond” with Russell while making “Dreamer.” Before filming ended, however, Russell wanted his young costar to understand that their relationship would naturally change once they were no longer together every day.

“He was like, I want you to understand it’s not going to be this way ever again, you know what I mean?” Fanning recalled. “We might go years where we don’t see each other, but I want you to always know that I love you and I’m always here for you.”

His advice stayed with Fanning. She learned that going long periods without seeing or talking to someone does not make their relationship any less meaningful.

“Just because we don’t keep in touch, like, all the time, all the time, all the time, does not take away how special our relationship is,” she said.

Fanning previously shared that growing up around major stars also helped her see the people she worked with differently. As a child actor, she worked alongside Russell, Tom Cruise, Denzel Washington and Robert De Niro.

“When you’re 8 years old you’re sort of just getting to know a person as a person and not thinking about all of the other stuff, you know?” she told ELLE in 2024.

Kurt Russell Gave Dakota Fanning a Horse After ‘Dreamer’

Getty Dakota Fanning and Kurt Russell at the premiere of DreamWork’s “Dreamer” on October 9, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images)

Russell also gave Fanning a memorable gift after they finished “Dreamer.”

During her 2024 ELLE interview, Fanning revealed that Russell gave her a horse, which she named Goldie after his longtime partner, Goldie Hawn.

“Kurt is one of the loveliest, most amazing people,” Fanning said. “You go through an experience together, and I loved working with him so much, and we made a movie about horses, and he gave me a horse.”

Russell told MTV News in 2005 that he first asked Fanning’s parents for permission because owning a horse would be a major responsibility for the family, per PEOPLE.

“I went to her mom and dad and told her what I really wanted to do was get her a horse,” Russell said. “I wanted to make sure that was okay with them.”

More than 20 years later, Fanning still considers Russell an important part of her life, even if they don’t see each other often.

“We might go years where we don’t see each other,” Fanning recalled Russell telling her, “but I want you to always know that I love you and I’m always here for you.”