Dakota Johnson’s Fitness Regime Revealed

Dakota Johnson has an absolutely incredible figure, and it turns out that her workouts aren’t impossible to replicate. Between chats with British Vogue and secrets spilled by her personal trainer Megan Roup – who is also the founder of The Sculpt Society – Dakota’s fitness regime has made its way into the spotlight. The best part? One of Dakota’s sessions will take less than an hour out of your day.

What Does Dakota Aim For Through Fitness?

The first step in replicating Dakota’s workout regime is understanding the mindset she’s in when it comes to working out. Dakota isn’t just aiming to look her best, but also to feel the best that she can in her own skin. She previously told British Vogue that her goal is to “just feel good in my body”. Two ways she achieves this on her own without working out alongside a personal trainer are through doing yoga or going for walks. Though the star also hilariously added: “Megan Roup, the founder of The Sculpt Society, is my trainer. She’s the best and kicks my butt.”

Dakota’s Workouts

Image Credit: Samir Hussein/ Getty Images

Megan shared with SI Lifestyle that Dakota works out up to six days per week in sessions that are around 45 minutes long. This is a manageable amount to fit into a busy celebrity schedule, and a great burst of time for any fans wishing to begin adding workouts into their daily routines.

The Sculpt Society often uses dance fitness as a form of cardio to get people’s heart rates up, and since Dakota told British Vogue that she used to dance as a kid this may be one of the ways she gets herself up and moving.

Though it’s important to blend cardio with endurance and strength training to ensure that the whole body is getting a good workout. Megan has shared that Dakota’s routine purposefully blends functional strength exercises with ones that aim to maintain tip top mobility. She said: “Think curtsy squats, lunges, planks, bridges, a lot of glute work mixed in. A lot of my programming involves your deep core, and I would say that the results speak for themselves.”

Among all this working out, it’s important to make time for rest days. Dakota loves her workouts, even once telling British Vogue: “I have to exercise every day or I’ll go crazy.” Though Megan often makes sure that rest days are incorporated as part of Dakota’s exercise plans. Ahead of the star’s Calvin Klein advert earlier this year, Megan shared that her week of workouts always “had one or two rest days”.

So it’s all about balance! Cardio, mindful practises such as walks or yoga, strength training and ensuring that rest days aren’t knocked out of the picture in the name of ambition. Doing this in addition to trying your best to get enough sleep, stay hydrated and eat a healthy diet of foods from all over the food wheel will have you feeling more energized and confident in your own skin. Why wait for New Year’s when you could give it a go now? I’m honestly somewhat tempted even while typing this. Thanks Dakota and Megan!