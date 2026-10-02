Kelly Clarkson Recalls Dolly Parton Supporting Her Through a Painful Divorce Moment

Kelly Clarkson is remembering a private moment with late country music legend Dolly Parton that stayed with her long after the lights went down at the 2022 ACM Awards.

Clarkson, 44, revealed that her divorce from Brandon Blackstock had been finalized just 30 minutes before she walked onstage to perform “I Will Always Love You” in Dolly’s honor.

The “Voice” coach said Dolly, who died on August 25 at age 80, was standing nearby backstage and helped steady her during an emotionally overwhelming hour.

Kelly Clarkson Learned Her Divorce Was Final Before Performing

During a Wednesday, September 30, appearance on the “Las Culturistas” podcast, Clarkson recalled the timing.

“[Parton] was sidestage and watching me do it, but they didn’t know my divorce papers… Everything was final, my life, 30 minutes before that performance,” Clarkson said. “I found out right before that performance.”

The former “Voice” coach admitted that singing one of Dolly’s best-known songs was already intimidating.

Then came the news about her marriage.

Dolly Parton Comforted Kelly Clarkson Backstage

Getty Dolly Parton

Clarkson said she told Dolly what had happened shortly before taking the stage.

“I was like, ‘I’m sorry, it’s just kind of a wild moment for me, and I’ve got to go out there and do this song,’” she recalled.

What Dolly said next has stayed with her. “But that moment for me and what she said backstage to me, it was just a really beautiful thing. And really helpful, because I was like, ‘Oh my God, you cannot break. This moment isn’t about you. This is a tribute to someone.’”

Clarkson added, “But I was carrying… So much had just been lifted. It was just a really weird hour for me. But anyway, she was very, very cool and I’ll never forget that moment.”

Clarkson is also navigating Blackstock’s death after he passed away in August 2025.

Clarkson recently said she is not dating as she focuses on keeping life steady for their children.

“My kids right now, I think there’s a lot behind that, but I think that would rock their boat a little bit,” she said elsewhere on the podcast.

Clarkson added, “I love my life right now.”

Dolly Parton Later Praised Kelly Clarkson’s Performance

Dolly hosted the 2022 ACM Awards and later praised Clarkson after the emotional performance.

“I know that Whitney is smiling down on us tonight, so thank you very much — she would be proud of that,” Dolly said, referring to Whitney Houston, as reported by The New York Post.

“I was backstage trying not to cry my false eyelashes off — slinging snot in every direction and tears. But anyway, that was an amazing job!”

Kelly Clarkson Has Spoken About the Timing Before

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Clarksona nd Brandon finalized their divorce in March 2022 after separating in 2020 following seven years of marriage. They have a daughter River, 12, and son Remington, 10.

Brandon died in August 2025. Clarkson previously reflected on the timing of the ACM performance during a 2023 conversation with Andy Cohen. She joked that the experience felt like, “Screw you, universe. That’s the timing?”

On the work front, Clarkson has a lot going on.

She is back as a coach on Season 30 of “The Voice” and released the single “I’d Be Lyin'” in July.

She also ended “The Kelly Clarkson Show” after seven seasons to focus on her two children.