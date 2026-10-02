Stella Parton Reveals Dolly Parton Featured On Records When She Was Only Fourteen

Stella Parton and the rest of the Parton’s family and friends have been doing all they can to keep Dolly’s memory alive, including telling tales of what she got up to over the years. Stella recently revealed that her, Dolly and their sister Cassie all starred in the background of a record when they were all incredibly young, making Dolly only 14 year’s old at the time.

The iconic singer and actress passed away at the end of August following a brief battle with cancer that wasn’t disclosed to the public. She was 80 years old at the time of her passing.

What Did Stella Reveal?

Getty Sisters Stella Parton and Dolly Parton in 2015

In a post shared to Facebook, Stella revealed that Dolly did background vocals and harmonies in the background of tracks her uncle Billy recorded. Stella described Billy’s music as “rockabilly recordings”, but it’s so amazing to hear that the Parton sisters were creating music together from such a young age!

Stella’s post read: “My big sister Dolly and I had our own secret language when we were younger and we taught it to Cassie our little sister, just so we could talk in front of our brothers and daddy and they wouldn’t know what we were saying.

“We used it around uncle Bill when we were working in the studio with him. We even used it on one of his recordings when he was doing his Rockabilly recording.

“We did all his background vocals and perfected our harmony blends. We must have been nine, eleven and fourteen.

“I can still hear mama say; “girls stop with all that gibberish and get your chores done before bedtime!”

“We never stopped using it in public and once at a red carpet event. We decided people couldn’t read our lips and we could say what we wanted and in my sarcastic way, it was most likely something funny or something they didn’t need to hear.”

Stella finished the post off by saying that Dolly would be “laughing about it now” if she could see her retelling the tale.

Fan Reaction

Fans loved hearing the tale and gushed about Dolly in the post’s comments section.

One user said: “Happy “Tedda Tuesday”, to “Tedda”, herself! You can still have a private conversation with Dolly! I know she is listening! I love you both! By the way- Are Uncle Bill’s recordings still accessible?”

A second shared: “Thank you for sharing these sister bonding moments. Made me smile with thoughts of my only sister who passed two years ago. Enjoy your day!”

A third added: “My friends and I had a secret language when we were little. It was fun and it made us feel cool to be able to talk in front of others! Have a great day! Buy a new coffee maker! I don’t have patience to wait for good coffee!”

Meanwhile a fourth shared: “Love the stories of your life and with Dolly. I am a New Zealander who has been a big fan of Dolly’s for as long as I can remember back in the 70’s. I am enjoying your stories and the strength you show in your beliefs. Good on you . .and I am sure Dolly will be forever proud of you. I too am now one of your followers, not just Dolly’s. <3 . Keep it up!”

