Emmy Awards Announce Major Change to Their Ceremony

The Primetime Emmy Awards have announced a major change to their awards show that will begin next year. Though all the specifics have yet to be revealed about everything that may be different, this change has been shared for certain by The Television Academy.
What Is The News?
The Emmy Awards are officially moving to Amazon Prime Video as of next year. Previous license fees from ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC were estimated to be costing up to ten million dollars, so this will save huge sums of money.
Fans can breathe a sigh of relief though as The Television Academy has already given a heads up that the show won’t be placed behind any form of paywall – it will be free for audiences to view in over 200 countries across the world.
Cris Abrego, the chair of the TV academy said in a statement: “Prime Video audiences in more than 200 countries will be able to experience the Emmys live with no subscription required. Our broadcast partners have been tremendous stewards of the Emmys for many years, helping to build them into the cultural institution they are today. Having a dedicated home with Prime Video allows us to build on that legacy with unprecedented global reach and a broader commitment to the Television Academy and our mission throughout the year.”
Mike Hopkins, the head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios added: “For nearly eight decades the Emmys have recognized the best storytelling and talent in television, and we’re honored that Prime Video will be trusted as the global home for this celebration over the next six years.
“Streaming the Emmys free on Prime Video is another way we’re delivering the best in entertainment to our customers worldwide, and we look forward to collaborating with the Television Academy on this iconic event.”
Emmy Award Winners This Year
This year’s Primetime Emmy Awards took place last month, recognizing the best in TV. Below you can read a rundown of the winners as well as the rest of the nominees in each category:
Drama series
- WINNER: The Pitt
- The Diplomat
- The Gilded Age
- A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms
- Paradise
- Pluribus
- Slow Horses
- Your Friends & Neighbors
Comedy series
- WINNER: Widow’s Bay
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Margo’s Got Money Troubles
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders In The Building
- Shrinking
Limited or anthology series
- WINNER: DTF St Louis
- All Her Fault
- The Beast In Me
- Beef
- Love Story: John F Kennedy Jr & Carolyn Bessette
Lead actor in a drama series
- WINNER: Noah Wyle – The Pitt
- Sterling K Brown – Paradise
- Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
- Mark Ruffalo – Task
- Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat
Lead actress in a drama series
- WINNER: Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus
- Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age
- Chase Infiniti – The Testaments
- Keri Russell – The Diplomat
- Zendaya – Euphoria
Lead actor in a comedy series
- WINNER: Matthew Rhys – Widow’s Bay
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Wonder Man
- Steve Carell – Rooster
- Jason Segel – Shrinking
- Martin Short – Only Murders In The Building
Lead actress in a comedy series
- WINNER: Jean Smart – Hacks
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
- Elle Fanning – Margo’s Got Money Troubles
- Lisa Kudrow – The Comeback
Lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
- WINNER: Matthew Rhys – The Beast In Me
- Riz Ahmed – Bait
- Jason Bateman – Black Rabbit
- Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Oscar Isaac – Beef
Lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
- WINNER: Sally Field – Remarkably Bright Creatures
- Claire Danes – The Beast In Me
- Carey Mulligan – Beef
- Sarah Pidgeon – Love Story: John F Kennedy Jr & Carolyn Bessette
- Sarah Snook – All Her Fault
Supporting actor in a drama series
- WINNER: Tom Pelphrey – Task
- Patrick Ball – The Pitt
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
- Shawn Hatosy – The Pitt
- Gerran Howell – The Pitt
- Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
- Carlos-Manuel Vesga – Pluribus
Supporting actress in a drama series
- WINNER: Allison Janney – The Diplomat
- Taylor Dearden – The Pitt
- Fiona Dourif – The Pitt
- Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt
- Sepideh Moafi – The Pitt
- Julianne Nicholson – Paradise
- Karolina Wydra – Pluribus
Supporting actor in a comedy series
- WINNER: Stephen Root – Widow’s Bay
- Colman Domingo – The Four Seasons
- Paul W Downs – Hacks
- Harrison Ford – Shrinking
- Nick Offerman – Margo’s Got Money Troubles
- Michael Urie – Shrinking
- Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Supporting actress in a comedy series
- WINNER: Kate O’Flynn – Widow’s Bay
- Dale Dickey – Widow’s Bay
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
- Michelle Pfeiffer – Margo’s Got Money Troubles
- Megan Stalter – Hacks
- Jessica Williams – Shrinking
Reality competition programme
- WINNER: The Traitors
- Dancing With the Stars
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
Variety series
- WINNER: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- Saturday Night Live
Outstanding writing for a drama series
- WINNER: Vince Gilligan – Pluribus
- Debora Cahn – The Diplomat
- Kirsten Pierre-Geyfman, R. Scott Gemmill – The Pitt
- Valerie Chu – The Pitt
- Will Smith – Slow Horses
- Brad Ingelsby – Task
Outstanding writing for a comedy series
- WINNER: Katie Dippold – Widow’s Bay
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Tim Robinson – The Chair Company
- Michael Patrick King – The Comeback
- Lucia Aniello – Hacks
- Anthony King – Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat
Outstanding directing for a drama series
- WINNER: Saul Metzstein – Slow Horses
- Salli Richardson Whitfield – The Gilded Age
- Hanelle M. Culpepper – Paradise
- Noah Wyle – The Pitt
- Vince Gilligan – Pluribus
- Salli Richardson Whitfield – Task
Outstanding directing for a comedy series
- WINNER: Hiro Murai – Widow’s Bay
- Randall Einhorn – Abbott Elementary
- Christopher Storer – The Bear
- Andrew DeYoung – The Chair Company
- Lucia Aniello – Hacks
- Mary Lou Belli – The Ms. Pat Show
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Emmy Awards Announce Major Change to Their Ceremony