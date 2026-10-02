Gypsy Rose Blanchard Breaks Silence After Her Fiance’s Passing: ‘I Can’t Think’

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is mourning the loss of her beloved fiancé, Ken Unker.

“I don’t know if it was intentional or not,” Blanchard told People on Thursday, October 1, breaking her silence just hours after news of his death broke. “He was not in a good state of mind lately.”

She went on to say that she’s “in disbelief.”

“I can’t think. I’ve screamed until my throat burns,” she added.

Gypsy and Ken

Gypsy and Ken first met as pen pals in 2017, when Blanchard was behind bars. Ken wrote to her after watching the documentary about her life, “Mommy Dead and Dearest.”

Their relationship progressed to phone calls before they got engaged in October 2018. She was still serving time when Ken popped the question.

However, they never made it down the aisle and called off their engagement in August 2019.

Before Gypsy’s release from prison in December 2023, she married her first husband, Ryan Anderson, in a jailhouse ceremony. That marriage was short-lived, however, and the pair called it quits in March 2024.

She quickly rekindled her relationship with Ken, beginning as friends. Before long they were back together romantically and announcing Gypsy’s pregnancy.

Gypsy gave birth to their daughter, Aurora Raina, in December 2024—one year after her release.

“Ken was an amazing father and a man who was deeply loved. He will forever be my soulmate and my red string, a connection that time, distance, and even death can never erase,” Gypsy told People in her statement following Ken’s passing.

She added, “Above all, Ken loved our daughter, Aurora. She is a beautiful reflection of his enduring spirit, and through her, a part of him will always remain with us. I will make sure she grows up knowing how deeply her father loved her and who he was beyond what strangers on the internet chose to say about him.”

Ken’s Passing

According to Gypsy, Ken’s death was a result of an overdose. He was 34 years old.

“Ken endured an unimaginable level of public scrutiny and relentless cyberbullying across social media platforms, including TikTok and Reddit. The cruelty directed toward him was something no human being should have to endure,” she told People. “I believe the tremendous weight of that scrutiny and harassment had a profound impact on him, and I hope his passing serves as a reminder that there is a real person behind every screen, every headline, and every comment.”

She continued, “There are no words that can express the depth of this loss. I ask for privacy and compassion for our daughter, our families, and everyone grieving Ken during this incredibly painful time. He will be deeply missed, forever loved, and never forgotten.”

TMZ — which was first to report the news of Ken’s death — announced that the father of one was found unresponsive inside their home in Louisiana on his birthday.