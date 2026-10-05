VIDEO: Halle Berry Spotted Out Shopping With Her Adorable Son, Maceo & Boyfriend Van Hunt

Halle Berry was spotted out and about on Sunday, October 4 spending time with her adorable 12-year-old son, Maceo, and her boyfriend Van Hunt. Halle shares Maceo with her ex-husband Olivier Martinez, whom she married in 2013 in France. Halle filed for divorce from the director in October 2015.

The 60-year-old actress, who won an Oscar in 2002 for her performance in “Monster’s Ball,” wore a pair of slouchy trousers paired with a black spaghetti-strap top. She accessorized her look with a sun hat. Her musician boyfriend Van Hunt, whom she began dating in the spring of 2020, wore a green ball cap with what appeared to be baggy jeans and a black t-shirt. Along with Maceo, two other children that looked close to Maceo’s age were with the group.

Maceo is Halle’s second child. She welcomed her older child, daughter Nahla, in 2008 with her former partner, model Gabriel Aubry. Halle and Gabriel dated from 2005 to 2010.

Halle Berry Recently Shared Vacation Pics from Her 60th Birthday Celebrations

The “Their Eyes Were Watching God” star went all out for her 60th birthday, which officially took place on August 14, 2026. The Leo was seen joyfully dancing on a deck covered in rose petals in one of her latest Instagram Carousels, which also included a video of her dancing while holding a pair of fiery torches.

She wrote in the caption that she wanted to thank everyone “for riding with me as I celebrated this major milestone in my life,” and called the clips of her vacation “some silly moments that made us laugh.”

Those moments included the couple spontaneously dancing, and toting a bottle of wine while strolling around their resort. The shot that garnered the most attention and comments was a snap of Van Hunt skinny-dipping in the pool. “I have only zoomed in on one photo throughout your whole globetrotting exhibit. Guess which one?” a fan wrote, referencing the glimpse of Van Hunt’s backside.

In the final pic of the Carousel, the 56-year-old romantically scoops Halle off her feet next to a firepit on to of the sand while the sun sets in the background.

Halle also showed off her incredibly toned beach body in more posts. She rocked a lacy black one-piece at one point, and donned a black and white bikini in another shot.

Halle Berry & Gabriel Aubry Recently Both Attended Their Daughter’s Graduation

Halle and Gabriel both attended their 18-year-old daughter Nahla’s high school graduation. Van Hunt was seen at Halle’s side, while 50-year-old Gabriel was spotted walking separately.

For the occasion, Halle wore flared jeans with a black 3/4 sleeve ruffle top, while Van wore khaki-colored pants and a dark blue t-shirt. Her Art Deco-style engagement ring from Hunt was spotted on her finger.

The actress previously explained to Jenna Bush Hager during a talk show appearance that although Hunt has proposed and given her a ring, she has not officially accepted and they have no concrete plans of getting married.

Still, the A-lister has declared her love for the alt R&B musician. In summer 2025, she wrote alongside a July photo showing the pair relaxing in a hot tub, “I love him, and Ima leave him wild.” The next month, she shared a shot of the pair sitting in a snuggly pose and wrote, “A thousand miles from home and still exactly where I belong.”