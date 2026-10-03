Late Hayden Panettiere’s $500K Engagement Ring From Ex-Fiancé Wladimir Klitschko Missing: Report

Hayden Panettiere’s engagement ring from ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko reportedly went missing days after her shocking death at age 36.

The late actress, who reportedly died on August 16 from an accidental overdose, is said to have kept the ring following the couple’s called-off engagement in 2018.

Now, Us reports that the sentimental piece of jewelry is nowhere to be found.

“Hayden’s engagement ring from Wlad that she’s held onto for all this time is missing,” the source told the outlet.

Hayden Panettiere’s Family & Friends Suspect Ring Was Taken

People close to the “Tiger Cruise” star reportedly believe the engagement ring may have been taken from her. “Friends and family think that someone who was with her in her final days took it when they were pawning her things,” the insider added.

Panettiere and Klitschko, now 50, were in an on-and-off relationship beginning in 2009. They shared an 11-year-old daughter, Kaya.

The missing ring featured a 6-carat, emerald-cut diamond and a split-shank setting. It was estimated to be worth as much as $500,000.

In 2013, the “Scream” star revealed that she personally worked with Montblanc to design the stunning piece of jewelry.

“They made me this amazing book where they did a bunch of sketches,” she told E! News at the time. “I told them my idea over time and tweaking things here and there, it came to fruition.”

Wladimir Klitschko Pushes for Daughter’s Guardianship

Getty Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko.

Meanwhile, Klitschko reportedly seeks legal guardianship of his and Panettiere’s 11-year-old daughter Kaya following the actress’s death.

TMZ reported Monday, September 28, that the Ukrainian boxer is asking the court to name him guardian of his daughter to protect her rights as the sole beneficiary of Panettiere’s estate.

Klitschko has had full custody of Kaya for most of her life, living with him in Ukraine. In his petition, Klitschko noted that his daughter is “not a resident of California; this Court has jurisdiction over the guardianship of Kaya’s estate because, as such heir, Kaya is entitled to the entirety of the assets subject to Hayden’s probate administration in California.”

The filing also cited items seized during a federal investigation into the actress’s death, unauthorized people accessing her Los Angeles home, and missing valuables, per the outlet.

Panettiere’s ex revealed in the papers that she hired a security service prior to her death to protect her home and its contents, “arising from a documented concern that an individual had gained unauthorized access to Hayden’s property.”

He added that locks were changed by a company following the “One Life to Live” star’s death, “and storage units containing designer clothing and accessories worn to public appearances have been relocated as a precaution.”

“It is expected that the individual will continue to try and misappropriate property belonging to Hayden’s estate. Given the high publicity of Hayden’s estate, a personal representative needs to be appointed immediately to safeguard and protect Hayden’s home and contents,” the petition stated.

Meanwhile, TMZ reported that Panettiere’s family supports Klitschko’s efforts to seek legal guardianship of Kaya. The family reportedly views the filing as a legal formality, telling the outlet, “Wlad is a great father, and we are grateful.”