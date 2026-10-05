John Travolta’s Gorgeous Daughter Ella Bleu Makes Paris Fashion Week Debut

John Travolta’s daughter Ella Bleu Travolta is following in her famous father’s footsteps in the spotlight, this time making her Paris Fashion Week runway debut.

The 26-year-old actress and model walked in Miu Miu’s latest showcase during Paris Fashion Week, joining a star-studded lineup for the fashion house’s presentation.

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Ella’s Stunning Appearance

For her runway appearance, Ella wore a green blazer over a patterned black pleated minidress. She paired the look with pants featuring brown trim down the sides and finished the outfit with buckled slippers. Her hair was pulled into a bun as she made her way down the catwalk.

The appearance marks another milestone in Ella’s modeling career. She first walked a runway in 2022, making her debut for a Karl Lagerfeld show during New York Fashion Week.

Now, she is expanding her fashion credentials internationally with her first Paris runway appearance.

Ella has also continued building her acting career, most recently appearing alongside her father in his directorial debut, “Propeller: One-Way Night Coach.”

The Apple TV film is based on John’s children’s book and follows a young boy who experiences his first flight in first class. Ella plays a flight attendant named Doris, who meets the young boy, Jeff, during the trip.

Ella Loves Working With Her Dad

Working with her father on the project gave Ella a chance to see another side of him professionally. During an appearance on TODAY, she opened up about what it was like to be directed by the “Grease” star.

“It was so inspiring and so incredible because he had the whole film — all the music, all the shots — everything in his head beforehand,” she said.

Ella recalled that John initially recruited her to help shoot the project on an iPhone as a trial, with her portraying different characters.

“He just knew exactly what he wanted to accomplish and he achieved that incredibly,” she said.

John, 72, has been equally complimentary of his daughter’s talents. When the father-daughter duo premiered “Propeller: One-Way Night Coach” at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival in May, he explained why he believed Ella was right for the role of Doris.

John told PEOPLE that casting his daughter was ultimately “just kismet.”

“Doris is the one that the little boy falls in love with. I said, ‘Ella’s much more suited for that magical connection that this little boy feels,’” he said. “It was serendipitous that all worked out the way it did. And Ella has this screen presence of Audrey Hepburn or Grace Kelly that I thought, this is what we need for the Doris part because this little boy … he did, he fell in love.”

Ella has been acting since childhood, making her screen debut in 2009’s “Old Dogs,” which starred her father. She later appeared with John in the 2019 film “The Poison Rose.”

The actress has said that working with her father does not necessarily change their relationship. Instead, they approach their professional collaboration much like any other creative partnership.

“I think we both put our professional hats on,” Ella told PEOPLE at Cannes. “It’s not like, ‘Oh, Dad, I don’t want to do that.’ It’s like, ‘Okay, what do you think — how was that?’ and ‘Oh, try this or try that.’”

She added that the two were honest with each other throughout the process.

“So it was very collaborative,” Ella said. “There wasn’t anything added or anything taken away that wasn’t necessary. It was just very natural.”

Ella is the daughter of John and his late wife, actress Kelly Preston. The couple also shared sons Jett, who died at 16 in 2009, and Benjamin, 15. Preston died at 57 in 2020.

With her latest runway appearance, Ella is continuing to carve out a career of her own while carrying on the family’s connection to the entertainment world.