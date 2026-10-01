Johnny Depp Is Unrecognizable as Ebenezer Scrooge in New Trailer

Johnny Depp is getting into the holiday spirit as Ebenezer Scrooge.

Paramount Pictures released the first trailer for “Ebenezer” on Thursday, Oct. 1, giving fans their first extended look at Depp’s take on the classic Charles Dickens character.

The new movie, directed by Ti West, is a fresh adaptation of Dickens’ 1843 novella “A Christmas Carol.”

Depp Transformed in the Role

“Ebenezer” is set to hit theaters Nov. 13 and marks Depp’s first movie released by a major Hollywood studio since 2018’s “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.”

The trailer introduces Depp as Scrooge, the miserly businessman at the center of Dickens’ story. Ian McKellen also appears as the ghost of Jacob Marley, who warns Scrooge about the three spirits who are set to visit him over Christmas.

The movie’s official synopsis teases a new interpretation of the familiar story with the line, “The name you know, the story you don’t.”

Depp is joined in the cast by Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley, Arthur Conti, Ellie Bamber, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Charlie Murphy, Tramell Tillman and McKellen.

The film represents another major acting role for Depp following several years away from Hollywood studio productions.

After the conclusion of his highly publicized 2022 defamation trial involving his ex-wife Amber Heard, Depp starred in the French film “Jeanne du Barry,” which opened the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. He also directed “Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness.”

Depp previously teased his transformation into Scrooge when he surprised fans at San Diego Comic-Con in July.

The actor appeared in character at a pop-up activation promoting “Ebenezer,” giving attendees an unexpected look at his costume and makeup for the role.

Fans Can’t Wait to See the New Film

Following the Comic-Con appearance, a source told PEOPLE that the project “felt like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” for Depp and described it as “a very special project for him.”

“He’s back in a character role, which he loves. He really comes to life when he’s in those characters — they’re in his DNA,” the source said, adding that Depp feels like “he’s never really gone away,” despite his limited presence in Hollywood movies in recent years.

“Ebenezer” will not be Depp’s only upcoming Hollywood project. He is also set to star in “Day Drinker” alongside Madelyn Cline and Penélope Cruz. The film is scheduled to arrive in theaters in March 2027.

Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” has been adapted for the screen numerous times, including the 1951 film starring Alastair Sim, the 2009 movie starring Jim Carrey and the 2022 animated film “Scrooge: A Christmas Carol.”

Fans have already reacted enthusiastically to Depp’s return to a major studio movie, with some sharing their excitement about seeing him as Scrooge.

“I can’t wait. The last time I was at the theater was to see Jeanne du Barry, looking forward to seeing this and then Day Drinker next year!”

“Seated. Ready. Merry Christmas,” another fan wrote.

“Welcome back to the movies GOAT,” a third fan commented.

“Ebenezer” opens in theaters Nov. 13.