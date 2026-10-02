Kate Hudson Shares Never-Before-Seen Home Videos For Her Daughter’s 8th Birthday

Award-winning actress Kate Hudson and her entire family have something incredibly special to celebrate today. Her daughter, Rani Rose Fujikawa, turned 8 on October 2.

To commemorate the occasion, the “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star put together a montage of clips and sweet family memories from the past year. Rani Rose certainly enjoyed being 7. Her family hopes that 8 will be her best year yet.

Kate Hudson Gives Her Little Girl a Special Shout-Out on Her Birthday

“Running Point” star Kate Hudson has three children. She shares her youngest and only daughter with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa. Rani Rose turned 8 years old on October 2 and her family couldn’t wait to celebrate her.

“Our birthday girl! 🎂 Rani Rose, our baby, is 8! Our little dancing, avid reading, skincare obsessed, horse loving, ‘Harry Potter’ die hard, cuddle bug, WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH! ❤️☀️🎉” the actress shared on Instagram. She attached a video montage of her daughter over the past year, including their summer vacation in Greece.

Fans showered the little girl with plenty of wonderful birthday wishes.

Though Danny Fujikawa isn’t very active on social media, his latest posts involve his sweet daughter. Over the summer, he shared an adorable video of the two of them traveling.

Rani Rose Bears a Striking Resemblance to Her Famous Mother

At first glance, Rani Rose bears a sharp resemblance to her father. But many other fans have noticed that she has many characteristics of her mother too.

Over the summer, Kate Hudson shared photos from their family trip to Great Britain. In the first photo, Hudson holds up her martini glass and gives the camera a sly smile. Rani Rose sits next to her, making duck lips and holding up her own mocktail.

Plenty of fans remarked that Rani was certainly Hudson’s “mini-me.” Even if she has most of her father’s features, she is filled with Kate Hudson’s charisma and charm.

Kate Hudson Reveals Why She Still Hasn’t Married Danny Fujikawa

Danny Fujikawa began dating in 2016. But after 10 years together and one daughter, they still haven’t officially tied the knot.

“I’m still not married, I’m just engaged, and I keep thinking about ‘wedding,’ you know, like what are we going to do? And every time we start thinking about who we have to invite, Danny’s like, ‘I just want a small wedding.’ I’m like, ‘Our family alone is like, 50 people,’” Hudson told her brother, Oliver, during an episode of their podcast, “Sibling Revelry.”

As the actress explained how large the family actually is, Oliver Hudson adamantly nodded in agreement. There is no easy way to have a small wedding and still include the entire family.

Even so, Hudson’s reluctance to plan a wedding runs in the family. Their mother, Goldie Hawn, never officially married Kurt Russell, even though the pair have spent several decades together.

Fans wish the family nothing but a lifetime of happiness and hope they share more sweet photos and videos of their time together.