Kathleen Turner Breaks Silence On Michael Douglas’s Bombshell Confession About Their Secret Affair – ‘I Love Michael’

Kathleen Turner has acknowledged her past affair with Michael Douglas. The 72-year-old actress sent a statement to PEOPLE in response to Douglas’s candid admission of their secret romance. The two were frequent co-stars in films like “Romancing the Stone,” “Jewel of the Nile,” and “War of the Roses”; they also reunited for the TV series “The Kominsky Method” decades later. However, it was during their first collaboration itself that the pair went the distance behind the scenes. Douglas revealed the affair in his upcoming biography “One Helluva Ride.”

Douglas, 82, has so far revealed an excerpt from his memoir. The two-time Oscar winner talked about the chemistry between him and Turner that was undeniable. The passage also goes at length about how the pair lied about their relationship in the press.

Kathleen Turner Downplays Her Affair With Michael Douglas

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Kathleen Turner doesn’t think the revelation of her affair with Michael Douglas is worth discussing. The actress broke her silence to PEOPLE. In her statement, Turner downplayed the secret romance, saying it wasn’t something to fuss about four decades later. Turner also said she has the best feelings for Douglas, and plans to read the book herself.

“Good heavens what a fuss about something 40 years ago!” Turner said in a statement to PEOPLE. “I love Michael and I look forward to enjoying the book.”

Her words leave no doubt that both Douglas and Turner have put their love affair in the past. Douglas additionally confirmed he had asked Turner’s permission before including their romance in the book. The two have had a positive relationship over the years, with both actors speaking highly of the other.

Turner was present and spoke at the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony for Douglas in 2009. They also reunited for Douglas’s Netflix series, “The Kominsky Method,” in what was a highly anticipated appearance by Turner. The two remain among the most well-known Hollywood on-screen pairings to this day.

Michael Douglas Revealed He And Kathleen Turner Lied About Their Relationship For Decades

Michael Douglas sent an excerpt from his memoir to PEOPLE. In it, the actor admitted he and Turner felt an attraction during “Romancing the Stone.” Douglas was separated from his then-wife, Diandra Douglas, when he and Turner embarked on their affair.

The 82-year-old said he and Turner’s affair wasn’t known to anyone on set. Douglas would discreetly slip into her room at night after the cast and crew had turned in. In his memoir, Douglas said he and Turner initially started off as friends before their onscreen chemistry turned them into lovers.

The “Ant-Man” star confessed the “official story” about him and Turner simply being “terrible flirts” was fabricated. In reality, the pair had already consummated their attraction during their first onscreen pairing. Douglas went on to admit that the two falsely kept denying their relationship across multiple decades. Speculation had once again began when Turner appeared on “The Kominsky Method,” but both had denied it even then,

After Douglas’s divorce from Diandra in 1995, the actor began a relationship with Catherine Zeta-Jones. The pair has been married since 2000. Douglas has a son, Cameron, 47, with Diandra. He has another son, Dylan Michael, 26, and a daughter, Carys Zeta, 23, with Zeta-Jones.