‘Providence Falls’ Star Quietly Welcomes Baby No. 2: See the First Photos

Hallmark actress Katie Stevens has quietly added another little one to her family. The “Providence Falls” star surprised fans by revealing that she and her husband, Paul DiGiovanni, welcomed their second child, a baby boy, after keeping the pregnancy out of the public eye for nine months.

Katie, 33, shared the news on Instagram alongside a family photo featuring Paul, their daughter Rome, and the couple’s newest arrival.

“hard launch 🤍,” she wrote. “been a crazy 9 months keeping it to ourselves, but feeling so grateful for our baby boy.”

Katie Stevens Kept Her Second Pregnancy Private

Katie’s announcement marked the first time many fans learned she had been expecting.

The “Bold Type” alum did not reveal her son’s name or exact birth date in the post, but she made clear the family was enjoying its new chapter together.

The baby joins older sister Rome, whom Katie and Paul welcomed on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

At the time, Katie announced Rome’s arrival with another Instagram post.

“She’s here 💗 2.23.23,” she wrote. “Our sweet Rome, we are so in love with you.”

Fans flooded the comments with congratulations.

“I want to crawl inside these photos and love on all of you. Beautiful fam 🩵🩵🩵🩵,” one person wrote.

Another added, “How do you look like this with a newborn?? Gorgeous fam!!!”

“He is so beautiful! so happy for you and your sweet family ✨💕,” a third fan wrote.

“The most perfect little boy to enter the most perfect little family 🥹🥹,” wrote another.

“Cutie… congrats momma 🥳 what made you wanna keep it a secret for so long,” one fan added.

Another fan wrote, “Nothing better than watching the bold type rn and opening up insta to this 😍 congratulations tiny Jane!”

Katie Stevens and Paul DiGiovanni Married in 2019

Katie and Paul tied the knot in October 2019 after nearly six years together, as reported by People.

The former Boys Like Girls guitarist even surprised Katie during their wedding reception with a special video from Ben Rector. “Our first dance was to ‘I Will Always Be Yours’ by Ben Rector. When we went out for our first dance, Paul surprised me with a video from Ben on the TV screen,” Katie previously told the outlet.

“Paul asked him if he could make a video singing our first dance song, and he did! It was truly so special.”

Katie Stevens Had Long Imagined Raising a Family

Years before becoming a mother, Katie spoke openly about wanting the Nashville home she shared with Paul to be a place where they could eventually raise children.

“It was really important to me that the home be perfect because this is the home that Paul and I are starting our life in,” she told People in 2020.

Katie said she could already picture future children doing homework at the table and gathering on the couch for family movie nights. The actress also designed a reading nook with future children in mind. She remembered sitting with her own mother in a similar space as a child and imagined one day doing the same with her kids.

“Now, I look at our little nook and wonder if I’ll be there reading to my kids, and my kids will be watching me.”

Six years later, that vision has become a family of four.