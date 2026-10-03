Lindsay Lohan & Co-Stars Celebrate ‘Mean Girls’ Day By Recreating Iconic Scene From Beloved Comedy

Saturday, October 3 has a special meaning for fans of a certain beloved 2004 comedy.

For years now, October 3 has been known as “Mean Girls” Day, the unofficial pop-culture holiday that’s become a social media tradition.

Lindsay Lohan Marked the Occasion

The day did not go unnoticed by the film’s star, Lindsay Lohan, who took to social media to share a spectacular blast from the past.

In a post she shared via X, Lohan referenced the origin of “Mean Girls” day, which comes from a scene in the film in which her character, Cady Heron, becomes excited when her crush Aaron Samuels (Hallmark Channel fan favorite Jonathan Bennett) is sitting in front of her in a classroom before turning to ask her the date.

In her post, Lohan recreates the scene, with “Mean Girls” director Mark Waters substituting for Bennett.

“On October 3, he asked me what day it was,” Lohan says, lip-syncing to the voiceover from the film, then telling Waters, “It’s October 3.”

The clip ends with Waters and Lohan erupting in laughter.

‘What Day Is It?’

Meanwhile, Bennett also celebrated the occasion by sharing a social media post of his own.

In a video he shared via Instagram, he’s seen walking toward the camera — apparently on the set of “Good Morning America.”

In the brief clip, Bennett steps toward the camera and asks, “What day is it?”

In the caption, Bennett wrote “How many people can I get to answer me for ‘Mean Girls’ Day?”

Not surprisingly, the post received a tsunami of comments from fans — including numerous people sharing a GIF of the iconic scene.

Last year, Bennnett also marked the occasion with an Instagram post — and managed to work Taylor Swift into the mix.

Tim Meadows Weighed In

@real_timmeadows It’s almost #October3rd , and we’re here with an important message ahead of Mean Girls Day. A special thank you to @🚗 Mike Morse Law Firm for agreeing to and helping put this together! #meangirlsday #meangirls @Mean Girls ♬ original sound – Tim Meadows

Tim Meadows, who portrayed Principal Ron Duvall in the film, also took to social media to celebrate October 3.

The “Saturday Night Live” alum, however, took a significantly more elaborate approach.

In a video he shared on TikTok, a serious-looking Meadow speaks directly to the camera.

“Sometimes it’s not easy to admit when you need help,” he says soberly.

“It happened to me 20 years ago but it feels like it was just yesterday. Every October 3 is a reminder of her — Regina George,” he says, referencing the meanest girl at North Shore High School, played by Rachel McAdams.

The camera than cuts to real-life personal injury lawyer Mike Morse, who then shares an offer for anyone who’d ever had a run-in with Regina.

“Have you or anyone you know ever felt personally victimized by Regina George?” he asks.

“I’m personal injury lawyer Mike Morse,” he continues, adding, “You may be entitled to compensation.”

The camera then cuts back to Meadows, who adds, “I don’t wanna wear pink on Wednesdays anymore. It’s fall — it’s not even in season.”

The camera cuts back to Morse, who intones, “Say no more to Regina George — hey, that kinda rhymes.”

The video ends with some text, revealing the video has been “brought to you by the Victims of Regina George Support Group,” revealing there’s also a website, victimsofreginageorge.com.