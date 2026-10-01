Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban’s Post-Divorce Lives Take Different Turns: Report

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are reportedly embracing new chapters in their lives following their split.

The former “American Idol” judge and the “Babygirl” actress are said to be leading very different lives in the aftermath of their divorce, with one reportedly coming out of it “smelling like a rose,” the Daily Mail reported on Thursday, October 1.

“Nicole has certainly come out of the divorce smelling like a rose. Her life looks like a fairytale; she has it all,” the source told the outlet. “She’s not just beautiful but wicked smart, so no one should be surprised that she handled the divorce so well. She is extremely savvy.”

How Nicole Kidman Is Navigating Life Post-Divorce

Getty Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

The source added that Kidman has established herself as a devoted single mother following her divorce from Urban, with her daughters remaining her top priority.

“Nicole has played the post-divorce game very well by focusing on her family first, establishing herself as a solid single mom,” the insider continued. “And she is a great mom.”

Kidman and Urban’s daughters, Sunday Rose, 18, and Faith Margaret, 15, reportedly “worship her and would do anything she asked,” per the report. The source also claimed that the teens are now “much closer to their mom than their dad.”

In April, Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice Substack reported that Sunday Rose unfollowed Urban on social media before re-following him hours later.

“Sunday knew exactly what she was doing,” the insider said. “It was a pointed move, and Keith got the message loud and clear.”

The outlet added that Kidman reportedly stepped in and urged her daughter to pull back.

“She understood why Sunday was upset, but she also knew making it public would only make things worse,” the source claimed. “The girls have a lot of love for their dad, but there is hurt, too. Sunday has been especially vocal about it.”

Keith Urban Is the ‘More Emotional’ One After Divorce: Report

Getty An avid fan of Keith Urban claims the singer hinted at his divorce from Nicole Kidman before it even went public.

Meanwhile, Urban is said to be the more emotional one following the divorce. The Daily Mail reported that the country singer appears to be going through what some sources described as a “midlife crisis” as he adjusts to this new chapter without Kidman.

“Keith, surprisingly, has been the more emotional one post-divorce,” the source told the outlet. “I don’t think he ever thought he’d find himself divorced at 58. It’s kind of like he’s having a midlife crisis.”

The insider continued, “He’s Keith Urban. Girls are literally still throwing themselves at him, yet now he’s single.”

Another source told the Daily Mail that Urban isn’t exactly sitting at home, strumming sad country chords into the void.

“Keith is not suffering, let’s put it that way,” the source pointed out. “He’s had a successful tour thus far and is enjoying being back on the road. Don’t be surprised if he comes out with some sort of breakup ballad.”