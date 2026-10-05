Beautiful Nina Dobrev Gives Exciting ‘Peek Behind the Curtain’ of New Movie ‘The Streak’

Beautiful actress Nina Dobrev has given an exciting “behind the curtain” look at her new movie “The Streak.”

Per Deadline, the film is based on the true story of the 2011 Caltech men’s basketball team, who went on the longest losing streak in NCAA history, and their attempts to break the streak.

Directed and written by Steve Byrne, the film represents Academy Award-winning outfit Lion Forge Entertainment’s first dive into the live-action movie space.

As well as Dobrev, 37, “The Streak” stars “The Hangover” and “The Office” star Ed Helms, with support coming from the likes of Natasha Rothwell, Joe DeRosa, Peter Billingsley, and Tone Bell.

Dobrev — known best for her roles in the supernatural teen drama series “The Vampire Diaries,” the comedy horror movie “The Final Girls,” and the psychological sci-fi horror film “Flatliners” — took to social media to share the behind-the-scenes insight with her fans.

Nina Dobrev Calls Her New Movie ‘A True Labor of Love’

Nina Dobrev shared her behind-the-scenes look at her upcoming movie “The Streak” with the 27.8 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a carousel of no less than 19 photographs and one video from the set of “The Streak.” In all of the images that feature Dobrev, she looks delighted to be a part of the movie, which says a lot. Director Steve Byrne and Dobrev’s co-stars Ed Helms, Natasha Rothwell, Joe DeRosa, Peter Billingsley, and Tone Bell all feature in the pictures of what appears to be an incredibly happy set. In the one video, Dobrev sits filming a reflection of herself and waves at the camera.

Dobrev’s caption on her post reads, “🎦🎦 THE STREAK – a peek behind the curtain 🤫 This film is based on a true story and I couldn’t be more proud to help bring it to life with this incredible group of special humans. A true labor of love. Can’t wait for you guys to see this one!”

David Bowie’s iconic 1983 new wave track “Let’s Dance” plays over the post.

If “The Streak” is half as good as Dobrev makes it sound, it should be a great watch.

Her fans and followers flocked to the comments section to have their say on her behind-the-scenes peek of the movie’s production.

Dobrev’s Fans Are ‘So Excited’ for ‘The Streak’

Getty Nina Dobrev.

The comments section of Nina Dobrev’s peek “behind the curtain” of “The Streak” is full of messages from her fans who love the look of the film and can’t wait to see it.

One of Dobrev’s followers commented, “I’m simply living just to watch this movie 😍😂.”

Another fan wrote, “I heard you were having the time of your life singing karaoke! I’m SO excited to watch this🙌🔥.”

“Damn it, everything she does is so freaking cool,” said another Instagram user.

Someone else posted, “Like all your work, it will be a masterpiece and a success 🥇🏆🎬🫶🏻 @nina.”

A very keen fan proclaimed, “Yes!! And i’m so excited to see “The Streak” soon, Nina and this is going to be an awesome film and i definitely can’t wait to see it soon!! 🎥🎬❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😊”

Last but not least, somebody else commented, “we are so excited good luck Nina 💞💞🥹.”

Dobrev has had a very quiet 2026 professionally. She only had a single notable acting credit, which came in the action thriller film “The Get Out.”

However, as well as “The Streak,” which doesn’t yet have a confirmed release date, Dobrev does have numerous other projects in the pipeline. She will appear in the mystery thriller television series “You Deserve to Know,” the historical thriller television series “Woman 99,” the drama thriller television series “Night Float,” and the rom-com film “It Happened One Summer.”

We look forward to seeing them all — especially “The Streak.”

Nina Dobrev’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.