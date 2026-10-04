Rob Reiner’s Sister-in-Law Does Not Rule Out Reconnecting With Nephew Nick Reiner

Nearly 10 months after the deaths of Rob Reiner and wife Michele Reiner, Michele’s sister, Martine Singer opened up about the devastating loss.

“I’m functioning. You know, I went right back to work in January as best I could,” Martine told ABC 7 in a new interview. “But it’s always there. It’s always in my mind and in my heart.”

Rob and Michele’s middle son, Nick Reiner, is accused of their murders. As he sits behind bars awaiting trial after pleading not guilty, Martine does not rule out the possibility of reconnecting with her nephew.

“Is there anything that you would say to him if he were to reach out to you,” the reporter asked Martine, adding that they have not been in contact.

Martine responded, “I appreciate the question. I’m not sure I can answer that.”

Remembering the Reiners

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Martine — who admitted that it’s difficult to speak about Rob and Michele in the past tense — told ABC 7, “I always idolized her.”

“She was beautiful. She was funny,” she added of her sister. “She was kind of brash. And I just thought she was the coolest thing in the world.

The “A Few Good Men” star and his wife were found slain in their Brentwood, California, home on December 14, 2025. Their son, Nick, was located across town later that evening and taking into custody.

It was later revealed that Rob and Nick got into a heated discussion the night prior to the murders at a holiday party hosted by Conan O’Brien. Nick — who had a long history of mental health issues — was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

“They were a force field,” Martine said of Rob and Michele. “They were funny and loud and boisterous. The world seems very empty without them.”

In a separate interview, Martine told Extra, “Our lives are changed forever. I suppose you heal from a wound, but the scar is there. It’s a really hard thing to describe because it never goes away.”

Jack and Romy

In addition to Nick, Rob and Michele were parents to son Jake and daughter Romy.

Following the deaths of their parents, Jake opened up about the devastating loss in a deeply personal essay.

“On the afternoon of December 14, I was in Union Station at a celebration of life for one of my best friends, Christian Anderson, who died in October. It was at that moment I received a call from my sister Romy telling me our father was dead,” he wrote via Substack in April. “Minutes later, she called back telling me our mother was also dead.”

He added, “We lost more than half of our family that night in the most violent way imaginable. Sure, any loss of a parent is devastating, but nothing compares to losing both of them at the same time and, on top of that, having your brother be at the center of it. It’s almost too impossible to process.”

Romy, for her part, has yet to speak publicly about the loss.