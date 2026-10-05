Guess Which Marvel Hunk Just Got Married

Simu Liu has tied the knot with his girlfriend, Interscope Records digital marketing director Allison Hsu, TMZ reports they’ve learned. Liu, 37, is best known for his starring role in the 2021 superhero action film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” and the character is set to appear in the upcoming “Avengers: Doomsday” which will hit theaters this December

Getty Simu Liu poses with his girlfriend Allison Hsu in 2025.

TMZ reports the wedding happened in France over the weekend. The report notes the pair has been dating since 2022, and got engaged last year on a trip to Paris.

On September 1, Allision posted photos from her bachelorette party.

Back in December, she posted about the couple’s engagement, calling it the “best day of 2025” and declaring that the “best year” was ahead.

Along with acting, Liu is also an author. He published the memoir “We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story” in May 2022. The book chronicles his own journey into the spotlight as well as his family’s path from China to North America.

Simu Liu Previously Dished on Working with Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum is one of Liu’s “Avengers: Doomsday” costars, reprising the role of Remy Leu/Gambit he portrayed in “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

“He’s just down,” Liu said of Tatum’s fighting skills. He went on, “I knew he moved well. But then I saw him on the first day of our fight rehearsal, and I was like ‘Oh he REALLY moves well.’ He forced me to bring my A-game.”

Liu also said both men prefer not to let stunt doubles take over, a trait for which Tom Cruise is also well known. He declared that “not every actor is like that,” but and Tatum are deeply committed to being “in” and owning the physicality, which “bodes well for the fight scenes.”

He added that he loved the fan reaction to the trailer, and by their comments on his Instagram they are super excited to see the full fight. One wrote, “if you have to bring SHANG CHI to his A-game, this fight gotta be crazy 😭”

Another chimed in, “Ken and Magic Mike fighting is gonna be generational!!” referencing Tatum’s famous 2012 role as a male stripper and Liu’s role as a Ken in 2023’s “Barbie.”

Liu and Tatum are joined on the cast by an all-star group filled with famous faces including Florence Pugh, Chris Evans, James Marsden, Pedro Pascal, Chris Hemsworth, Patrick Stewart, Tom Hiddleston, Natalie Portman, and many more.

Simu Liu Once Explained Why He’s the ‘Best’ Ken

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In a Collider interview for “Barbie” back in 2023, Liu said, “I think my Ken’s greatest asset at the beginning of the movie is that he can backflip,” before breaking into a smile.

The Canadian continued, “He can backflip. He backflips really well, actually. And it becomes, surprisingly, a big plot point that he can backflip because it makes Ryan’s Ken really, really jealous.” Ryan Gosling famously played the Ken who desperately chases after Margot Robbie’s Barbie character in the movie.