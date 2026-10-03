Tim Burton & Helena Bonham Carter’s Daughter Looks All Grown Up

Tim Burton and Helena Bonham Carter’s daughter is all grown up.

The 18-year-old joined her famous father, director Tim Burton, for a stylish father-daughter outing during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 2.

Nell Wowed With Her Look

Nell Burton accompanied the 68-year-old filmmaker to the Loewe show, where the pair turned heads with their coordinated all-black outfits.

Burton kept things classic in a black suit paired with a black shirt and matching shoes. Nell, meanwhile, wore a short-sleeve black minidress with black heels. She added a bright touch to the otherwise monochromatic look with a yellow handbag.

The father-daughter duo took their seats in the front row for the show and were photographed chatting with Delphine Arnault, the chairman and CEO of Christian Dior Couture and a member of the LVMH board of directors. LVMH is the parent company of Loewe.

Nell’s appearance quickly caught the attention of fans, with several people taking to social media to comment on her look and her resemblance to her mother.

“She’s stunning,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “She’s Wednesday in My mind.”

“She’s cute,” one added. “Love the Burtonesque attire.”

“Nell is the spitting image of Helena,” someone else noted.

Burton shares Nell and his 22-year-old son, Billy, with Bonham Carter. The former couple met while working together on the 2001 film “Planet of the Apes.” They went on to spend more than a decade together before ending their relationship in 2014.

Bonham Carter’s representative confirmed to PEOPLE in December 2014 that the pair had “separated amicably earlier in 2014 and have continued to be friends and co-parent their children.”

The Couple Keeps Their Children Out of the Spotlight

Despite their split, Burton and Bonham Carter have continued to share a connection through their children. Nell has also stepped into the fashion world alongside her mother.

In November 2025, Nell and Bonham Carter appeared together in their first fashion campaign for jewelry brand Larkspur & Hawk. The mother-daughter duo modeled pieces from the brand’s Palette collection as part of its 25th anniversary celebration. The jewelry featured in the campaign was valued at more than $18,500 and paid tribute to founder Emily Satloff’s signature foiling technique.

Bonham Carter has previously spoken lovingly about becoming a mother to Nell. Shortly after her daughter’s birth, the actress opened up about the experience and her immediate connection with her newborn.

“She’s very chilled, with lots of hair, and I’m totally in love. I even loved the birth. I’d do it again in a flash. I just got the drugs, sat back, and enjoyed it. It was all so casual that she didn’t even cry when she came out. [I had her at St. Mary’s, Paddington] and it was like my Christmas holiday — the happiest days of my life have been spent in that hospital. [Since then, I’ve been in a chair on breastfeeding duty, trying to think of a name.]”

Now, nearly two decades later, Nell is making appearances alongside both of her famous parents — and fans are noticing just how much she resembles her mother.