A-Lister Officially Divorced 10 Years After Separating

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer are officially divorced nearly a decade after they announced their separation.

The former couple’s marital status was terminated Sept. 21, according to court documents obtained by Page Six. The judgment restores both Maguire and Meyer to the legal status of single persons.

The Former Couple Still Have a Few More Steps Post Divorce

“Judgment of dissolution is entered. Marital or domestic partnership status is terminated and the parties are restored to the status of single persons,” the documents state.

The judgment was officially filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday. However, the former couple still has issues to resolve as part of their broader divorce settlement.

Maguire, 51, and Meyer, 49, bifurcated their marital status, allowing them to legally end their marriage while other matters in the divorce remain unresolved. The documents do not specify which issues are still outstanding, stating that all matters other than the dissolution of their marital status will be determined separately.

The former couple has agreed to use a private judge to mediate any remaining disputes as they work toward a larger settlement.

Maguire and Meyer married in 2007 and separated in 2016 after nine years of marriage. Meyer filed for divorce in October 2020, marking the beginning of a lengthy legal process that has continued for several years.

Meyer and Tobey Maguire have remained close since ending their marriage, with their family continuing to be a major part of their relationship.

The former couple share two children, daughter Ruby, 19, and son Otis, 17. Meyer has since moved on with music executive Geoffrey Ogunlesi, whom she became engaged to in August 2024. The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter, earlier this year.

The Two Have a Great Relationship

Despite their divorce, Meyer has continued to speak warmly about her relationship with Maguire. During a 2025 appearance on the “Inside Edit” podcast, she described her ex-husband as one of her closest friends.

“I now have an ex-husband who is my best friend and would do anything for me, and I would do anything for him — anything in the world,” Meyer said. “[He is] the best dad, the best ex-husband, the best friend [and] the most generous.”

Meyer also reflected on the decision to end their marriage, saying there was no major betrayal behind their split. Instead, she said the choice came down to prioritizing herself and her children.

“I was lucky [that] nobody did anything in the marriage that was disrespectful or shattered us, but in the end, you got to think, ‘Not only am I putting my kids first, I’m putting me first,’” she said.

The close bond between Meyer, Maguire and Ogunlesi was also evident during the devastating Los Angeles-area wildfires in January 2025.

Meyer explained that she and Ogunlesi initially expected to be safe in Brentwood, while Maguire was staying in West Hollywood as work was being done on his home. When Meyer realized she might need to evacuate, she turned to her former husband for help.

“Tobey and my fiancé, Geoff, love each other so much,” Meyer said. “When the fires happened [in January], I thought we were going to be fine in Brentwood.”

“I was, like, ‘I think we’re going to have to evacuate.’ And he’s, like, ‘You better get over here.’ So me, my fiancé, our two kids, Tobey, we all went into Tobey’s house [and] we are all sleeping there,” Meyer recalled.

The blended family eventually spread out between Maguire’s home and a nearby friend’s house while they waited out the situation.

“Then, Geoff and I went to stay with Tobey’s best friend next door [to have more space]. We’re all living on this compound. It was the greatest,” Meyer said.