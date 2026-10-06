Bachelor Nation’s Wells Adams Mourns the Passing of His Father: ‘I’ll Meet You on the Back’

Wells Adams and his family are mourning the sudden death of his beloved father, Bob Adams.

“It’s with a very heavy heart that we say goodbye to my dear old Dad. A doctor who delivered half of Monterey, a pilot, an outdoorsman, a veteran, a winemaker, a chef, and one hell of a golfer (ace on 16 at Cypress, albatross on 6 at CVR),” Wells shared via Instagram on Monday, October 5.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” bartender added photos of family gatherings, weddings and golf outings with his dad.

“I’m gonna miss beers and chips after golf, dove-open, caviar and vodka, game day in the grove, and so much more. I hope I make you proud. Now go play 16 at Cypress over and over again. I’ll meet you on the back. Dr. Bob Adams, 1941- 2026,” he concluded.

Remembering Bob

“Bachelor Nation” joined together in mourning the loss of Bob, flooding the comments section on Wells’ Instagram post with condolences and prayers.

“I’m so sorry for your loss, Wells. We’re thinking of you,” Jared Haibon wrote.

“Love you my friend. A great man indeed,” former host Chris Harrison shared.

Trista Sutton added, “So sorry, Wells and Sarah. 😢.”

Longtime friend Ben Higgins commented, “Love you dude, he raised some great people that represent him well. So sorry for the loss.”

“So sorry man ❤️,” Blake Horstmann wrote, while Ashley Iaconetti added, “I’m so so sorry, Wells. Thinking of you all. 😢❤️.”

Adam Gottschalk commented, “So sorry man. What an absolute role model, golfer, father, and gem of a human. 🙏🏼,” alongside wife Raven Gates added, “I’m so sorry 😞 ❤️.”

“I’m so sorry man. Sending love to you and your family,” Jason Tartick wrote.

Kaitlynn Bristowe, as well as others outside of “Bachelor Nation,” such as NBA star Blake Griffin, Vanessa Hudgens’ husband Cole Tucker, actress Melanie Lynskey and Bravo star Tamra Judge were also in the comments sending love.

Merging Families

Wells and “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland have been married for four years, but it took time to merge their two families.

“My parents haven’t met Sarah‘s parents and for good reason,” Adams said during a 2019 appearance on the “Your Favorite Thing” podcast. “They both fall on opposite sides of the political spectrum, and I’m just sure someone’s going to get into a fight about something.”

He added, “They are going to hang out one time, and it’s going to be at the wedding, and the directive is no one is allowed to talk about politics…It will be liberal actors and my dad and my family who are a bunch of conservatives. My dad’s a doctor, my brother-in-law is from oil money in Texas. It’s going to be so weird.”

Despite their differences, the families appeared to get along well as Hyland shared a photo of the two dads following Bob’s passing.

“My father and Dr. Adams the first night they met,” she wrote via her Instagram Story. “Took them awhile to exchange numbers but it always warmed my heart they became fast friends.”

She added, “Thank you Dr. Adams for embracing my family and me as your own.”