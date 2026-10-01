Where To Stream South Park’s New South America Episode

The newest episode of South Park is out this week, and the show is continuing its Season 29 gag of calling itself South America. The episode airs on Comedy Central in the United States, and fans have several streaming options depending on how they watch TV. The season has kept a steady bi-weekly release pattern, and the network is making sure viewers can catch the new episode without much hassle.

Comedy Central remains the home for the series. New episodes air every other Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET. If you want to watch live without cable, Philo is the most affordable option. It carries Comedy Central as part of its base plan and offers a seven-day free trial (which is how I caught up with the first two episodes). YouTube TV and Fubo also carry Comedy Central, and both services work as full cable replacements. They cost a lot more but are reliable for live TV and feature cloud DVR included.

If you prefer next day streaming, Paramount Plus is the easiest choice. New episodes arrive the day after they air on Comedy Central. Paramount Plus is available in the United States, Canada, and Australia, and the Essential plan is enough to watch South America. The service has been the home for South Park’s specials and movies for years, so the ni-weekly episodes are integrated into its lineup.

How South Park’s New Episode Rolls Out Across Streaming Platforms

Paramount Randy takes center stage in the first South America episode, now airing on Comedy Central and streaming next day on Paramount Plus.

Internationally, the release pattern remains. Comedy Central broadcasts the episode first, followed by next day availability on Paramount Plus. Viewers in unsupported regions can still access their subscriptions with a VPN, but availability depends on local licensing and software functionality.

This week’s episode continues the season’s new naming joke. The premiere, “South American Biker Gangs,” set the tone with a story about e‑bikes taking over the town. The show’s official social posts have leaned into the rebrand, saying the parents of South America can hardly recognize South America.



Butters takes the lead in the second South America episode when a group of billionaires builds data centers behind his house, which disrupts his routine. He tries everything to push these tech‑obsessed billionaires, as he faces a new strain no one can control. While the episode also digs into anti‑vaccine conspiracies and shows how easily billionaires can buy local media to shape public perception.

Episodes will continue to air every other week, keeping the staggered schedule that started in mid-September. Whether you watch live on Comedy Central or wait for Paramount Plus the next day, the new season should show up immediately and be able to be accessed across major platforms.

South Park’s next episode will air Watch live on Comedy Central. Stream next day on Paramount Plus. Philo, YouTube TV, Fubo, DirecTV, and Sling all offer Comedy Central, and most of them have free trials.