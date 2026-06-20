51 Years Later, ‘Jaws’ Still Has Teeth in Pop Culture

Fifty-one years after its release, “Jaws” remains one of the most influential films in Hollywood history and continues to remain a pop culture phenomenon.

When Steven Spielberg’s thriller premiered in 1975, it quickly became a huge hit with film audiences almost overnight. People lined up to see it again and again, and it soon turned into one of those rare films everyone was talking about.

51 Years Ago, ‘Jaws’ Was a Summer Blockbuster

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“Jaws” was to movies in the mid 1970s what Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho” was to moviegoers in the 1960s. While Hitchcock’s film spooked film fans from showering, “Jaws” made millions afraid to go in the ocean.

History reports that on June 20, 1975, “Jaws” was unleashed on theaters, telling the story of a great white shark that terrorized a New England resort town. It didn’t take long for the film to capture the public’s imagination. Its success turned it into one of those rare films that people still talk about decades after first seeing it.

History explains, “The film starred Roy Scheider as principled police chief Martin Brody, Richard Dreyfuss as a marine biologist named Matt Hooper, and Robert Shaw as a grizzled fisherman called Quint. It was set in the fictional beach town of Amity and based on a best-selling novel, released in 1973, by Peter Benchley.”

The movie was considered the first summer blockbuster in film history. Theatergoers couldn’t get enough of the tale. It went on to become the highest-grossing film ever, until it was bested in 1977 by Star Wars.

According to NBC Insider, “Jaws” was filmed in 1974 in Massachusetts at Martha’s Vineyard. The setting was similar to the Amity Island, the movie’s setting. It was the first film in movie history where most of its water scenes were filmed in the ocean rather than on a movie soundstage.

However, “Jaws” was plagued with problems throughout production. These included weather-related issues, mechanical failures with the shark props, and repeated delays that stretched the filming schedule far longer than expected.

What Problems Did ‘Jaws’ Face?

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“Jaws” faced extensive production delays due to issues with the mechanical sharks that stood in for the mammoth sea creatures. Although there was a trio of sharks available, they kept breaking down throughout filming, including the main shark, Bruce, named after Spielberg’s lawyer.

Therefore, Steven Spielberg had to be inventive in working around the issues so filming would not be further delayed. According to NBC, he used other methods to stimulate the suspense of the shark’s arrival. These included a fin popping up out of the water and underwater footage of sharks.

Additionally, the film’s budget doubled from $4 million to $9 million. The Daily Jaws reported, “The decision to film on the open ocean, while adding authenticity, led to constant delays. Boats drifted into frame, bad weather disrupted shooting schedules, and cast members often suffered from seasickness.”

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One of the film’s stars, Richard Dreyfuss, told CBS News in 2025, he still has some lingering aftereffects from filming. “I will never walk from the beach into the water so that the water comes up to my chest. If and when that ever happens, I’ll either be dead or in a mental institution. The fact that I can’t see what’s happening underneath is so real to me, I can’t do it.”

The “Jaws” cast included Roy Scheider (Sheriff Brody), Lorraine Gary (Ellen Brody), Richard Dreyfuss (Hooper), Robert Shaw (Quint), Murray Hamilton (Mayor Larry Vaughn), Susan Backlinie (Chrissie Watkins), Lee Fierro (Mrs. Kintner), Jeffrey Voorhees (Alex Kintner), Jeffrey Kramer (Deputy Leonard Hendricks), Chris Rebello (Michael Brody) and Jay Mello (Sean Brody).