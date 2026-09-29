Stella Parton Reveals ‘Secret Language’ Dolly Parton Used on Red Carpet to Not Be Lip-Read

Stella Parton has shared that Dolly once used a “secret language” while on the red carpet so no one would know what she was saying.

The iconic actress and “Jolene” singer passed away in August at the age of 80 following a brief but undisclosed battle with cancer.

What Did Stella Say?

Getty Sisters Stella Parton and Dolly Parton in 2015

Stella revealed that when her and Dolly were little kids they came up with their own language so that they could speak to each other without their brothers or father knowing what they were saying. They later taught their sister Cassie this language, and Stella also shared that one time when she was at a red carpet event with Dolly they chatted using it on the red carpet.

In an introspective post shared to Facebook today, Stella began by sharing what a big personality Dolly was and how over the years she’s learned to be more confident like her.

She began: “Well it’s “Tedda Tuesday” and while I’m waiting on my coffee to brew in the slowest percolator on the planet, I noticed someone has described me as “Dolly with no brakes.”

“If that means always saying what everyone else is too afraid to say but what they’re thinking, that’s probably accurate.

“Trust me, I used to hang back and let my big sister Dolly charm every room she walked into because I was always a bit shy when we were younger but having to be on the stage alone and touring with my own band for forty seven years, I learned how to be outgoing and in charge of my situations. Especially, when it came to work or taking care of my son in a single parent household.”

Stella then delved into revealing information about the “secret language”, sharing: “My big sister Dolly and I had our own secret language when we were younger and we taught it to Cassie our little sister, just so we could talk in front of our brothers and daddy and they wouldn’t know what we were saying.

“We used it around uncle Bill when we were working in the studio with him. We even used it on one of his recordings when he was doing his Rockabilly recordings.

“We did all his background vocals and perfected our harmony blends. We must have been nine, eleven and fourteen.

“I can still hear mama say; “girls stop with all that gibberish and get your chores done before bedtime!”

“We never stopped using it in public and once at a red carpet event. We decided people couldn’t read our lips and we could say what we wanted and in my sarcastic way, it was most likely something funny or something they didn’t need to hear.”

Stella finished the post off by saying that Dolly would be “laughing about it now” if she could see her retelling the tale.

Dolly’s Passing

Cassie’s son, Bryan Sever, shared the news of Dolly’s passing on August 25 via a video posted online. Floods of tributes poured in after the post went live, with Dolly’s team confirming a matter of hours after it was made that she had passed away due to cancer.

We wish Dolly’s loved ones, as always, endless good health and all the best.