Lady Gaga Welcomes Baby No. 1 With Fiancé Michael Polansky: See the First Photos

Lady Gaga has stepped into the role she once said she wanted most. The Grammy winner and her fiancé, Michael Polansky, have welcomed their first child together, Page Six reported on Friday, September 11. Gaga, 40, and Michael, 42, have not publicly shared the baby’s name, sex, or date of birth.

The news follows several months in which the famously private couple largely stayed out of the spotlight, prompting speculation about what was happening behind the scenes. In the photos the outlet obtained, the Born This Way singer was seen carrying the infant close to her chest during a low-key outing in Northern California. People also confirmed the news.

When Did Lady Gaga Welcome Her First Baby?

Page Six confirmed the arrival of the couple’s first child but reported that other details remain private. A source close to Gaga recently told the outlet that her quieter public presence was intentional after years spent performing in front of an audience.

“She hasn’t really gotten to have a private life since she was like 22 … she’s been laying low since the tour ended,” the insider said, adding that “everything is good.”

The source also described Gaga and Michael’s relationship warmly. “They have an amazing biodome of love. Seems like a really safe place for her.”

What Has Lady Gaga Said About Becoming a Mom?

Getty Lady Gaga in 2016.

Motherhood is something Gaga has spoken about openly for years. In an interview with YouTube creator NikkieTutorials (as quoted by E!News), she discussed her 10-year plan and said she hoped “babies” were part of that future. “I wanna do more movies, I wanna have babies,” she said at the time.

“I’m excited to be a mom. I used to have a lot of apprehension about it,” she told The New York Times in March 2025.

She also explained how she hoped to raise her future children.

“The thing that’s the most important to me is to not force my children to live a life that they are not choosing. So the more that we can give them space to discover who they are on their own, that’s the thing that I believe in the most.”

At the time, Gaga admitted she was still thinking through how motherhood might reshape a life built around music and performance.

“I’m also kind of at war with myself sometimes as I get ready to, hopefully, become a mom soon,” she said. “Like, today is wonderful, but the whole day has revolved around me. There’s an incredible amount of narcissism in this.”

Did Lady Gaga Say Motherhood Was Her Next ‘Starring Role’?

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By October 2025, Gaga sounded ready for the next chapter. During an appearance on “The Stephen Colbert Show,” the “Poker Face” singer made her hopes especially clear.

“I would like to do many things,” she said. “All of these things are open. But, what I really want, is to be a mom. That’s my next starring role, I hope.”

She has also praised Michael as the person she wanted beside her for that future. “Being a mom is the thing I want the most. And he’s gonna be a beautiful father. We’re really excited about that,” Gaga previously said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Are Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky Married?

Gaga and Michael began dating in 2019 and later became engaged in 2024.

According to a recent The Daily Mail report, friends suggest the pair may have quietly married after keeping a low profile, but neither has confirmed a wedding.

Michael previously told Rolling Stone they weren’t planning anything extravagant.

“We don’t want a really big wedding, but we want to enjoy it,” he said. “In a lot of ways, we already feel married, so it’s not like it’s gonna change much.”

Please note: Lady Gaga has not publicly commented on the baby news.