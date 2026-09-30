Bethenny Frankel Rallies Around Teresa Giudice and Daughter Milania: ‘Every Parent Goes Through’ It

Bethenny Frankel is showing her support for Teresa Giudice and her daughter Milania Giudice as the family navigates an intensely public moment.

“The Real Housewives of New York City” alum spoke out on TikTok after seeing recent attention surrounding 20-year-old Milania, making it clear that she believes compassion should come before commentary when a young person and her family are going through something difficult.

For Frankel, the situation hit especially close to home as a mother.

“And as a mother, for anyone to criticize their family, every parent goes through so many different things with their kids that nobody knows about,” Frankel said in the video. “Myself included.”

Rather than focusing on the circumstances that put Milania in the public eye, Frankel centered her message on what viewers don’t see and the additional pressure that comes with experiencing a personal family matter in front of an audience.

Bethenny Frankel Speaks Out in Support of Teresa and Milania Giudice

Frankel acknowledged that Milania is legally an adult at 20, but said that does not change how young she considers her to be.

“I realize that she is technically an adult but she’s 20 years old and to me that’s a kid,” Frankel said. “I realize that 20-year-old women can have children and do, but it’s still a child.”

Frankel went on to say that Milania is “obviously going through something,” arguing that a young person’s difficult moment should not become an invitation for outsiders to dissect everything happening within a family.

Her perspective quickly widened beyond Milania herself. Frankel spoke about what it is like for parents to watch their children navigate difficult periods, particularly when those moments become public.

“And as a mother, for anyone to criticize their family, every parent goes through so many different things with their kids that nobody knows about,” she said. “Myself included.”

Frankel, who shares daughter Bryn with ex-husband Jason Hoppy, also understands what it means to live much of her life in the public eye.

“As someone who is a public person, you think about the additional scrutiny and just the unusual circumstances,” she said.

It was a notable show of support from Frankel, whose message had little to do with old Housewives alliances or franchise history. Instead, she approached the situation as a fellow mother asking people to remember that there is a real family behind the public conversation.

Heather Dubrow Backs Bethenny Frankel’s Message

Frankel wasn’t the only familiar Bravo face to publicly show support.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow weighed in beneath Frankel’s TikTok, writing simply, “Agree.”

The brief response reinforced the larger point Frankel was making throughout her video: Public figures and their children may live with a level of attention most families never experience, but that does not make difficult personal moments any less real.

Frankel ultimately made clear that she believes there should be a boundary when someone’s emotional well-being is involved.

“Honestly, I don’t like it. I detest it,” she said.

The support comes as Teresa and her daughters remain one of the most recognizable families in the Housewives universe. Viewers first met Milania when she was a young child on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” meaning much of her life has unfolded with cameras and an audience nearby.

Now 20, Milania has built her own sizable social media following while remaining close with her mother and sisters Gia, Gabriella and Audriana.

But Frankel’s message was ultimately less about reality television than what happens when the cameras are no longer the point. Whatever a family may be navigating behind the scenes, she argued, outsiders rarely know the entire story.

And in this instance, Frankel is choosing support over speculation.