Jackie Goldschneider Reveals Where She Stands With Teresa Giudice After Months of Silence

Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice spent years on opposite sides of some of the biggest feuds on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” After unexpectedly repairing their relationship, however, the former costars developed a friendship that continued beyond Jackie’s time on the show.

Now, with RHONJ moving forward without Goldschneider, that friendship has entered a different phase.

During an interview with Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea, Goldschneider revealed that she and Giudice have not spoken in months. But despite the distance between them, Goldschneider made it clear she does not consider their friendship over.

Instead, she described it as being “on pause.”

Jackie Goldschneider Says Her Friendship With Teresa Giudice Is ‘On Pause’

Goldschneider explained that she last spoke with Giudice before filming began on the new season of RHONJ.

“We spoke right before that, but like, I’m good at giving her her space right now, and if we’re meant to be, like, continue a friendship … I like her … and we had a nice friendship,” Goldschneider said.

Rather than trying to force the friendship while Giudice is back in the middle of filming, Goldschneider said she is comfortable allowing some distance for now.

“I think it’s probably on pause right now while she’s involved in the new season because it’s awkward, right?” she continued. “And then I’m sure we’ll come back to each other.”

That distinction is important. Goldschneider did not frame the months without communication as another falling out between the two women. Her comments suggest she sees it as a natural byproduct of their lives moving in different directions, at least temporarily.

Giudice is among the familiar faces returning for the new season of RHONJ, while Goldschneider is not part of the cast.

Goldschneider also confirmed during the interview that she did not voluntarily walk away from the series. Still, she left the door open to a future return, saying, “I love Bravo … I would go back if they asked me.”

Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice’s Friendship Was an Unexpected RHONJ Turn

The fact that Goldschneider is confident she and Giudice will eventually “come back to each other” is especially notable considering their long and complicated RHONJ history.

For years, the two were better known for clashing than confiding in each other. Their relationship took a surprising turn during Season 14, when they began putting old issues behind them and growing closer.

Their new dynamic became one of the season’s most unexpected developments. By the end of it, Goldschneider had found herself increasingly aligned with Giudice despite their rocky past.

That friendship also extended beyond filming. The women continued spending time together after the season wrapped, making it clear their reconciliation was not simply a relationship created for the cameras.

Now, the cameras may actually be part of the reason they have temporarily taken some space.

Goldschneider’s comments offer a clearer picture of where things stand without turning a period of limited communication into another RHONJ feud. For now, she is giving Giudice room to focus on the new season and seems confident their friendship can pick back up when the timing is right.

After everything it took for Goldschneider and Giudice to become friends in the first place, a few months apart does not seem to have convinced Goldschneider that their relationship has run its course.