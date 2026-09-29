Mauricio Umansky Reveals the Surprising New Career Move He’s Considering

Mauricio Umansky has spent decades building his career in real estate, but he may have his sights set on a very different role next.

During an appearance on “Live with Kelly and Mark,” the “Buying Beverly Hills” star revealed that he is considering a future run for mayor of Los Angeles.

“I am considering running for mayor of Los Angeles,” Umansky said.

And this wasn’t simply a passing thought. Umansky went on to explain why the possibility has caught his attention, what he believes Los Angeles needs and what would have to happen in his own life before he could seriously pursue a campaign.

The real estate executive also made it clear that he doesn’t currently align himself with either major political party.

“I’m a registered independent,” Umansky said. “I just feel like we need to bring business back. We need to take care of our people. There’s so many things to do in Los Angeles. It’s one of the greatest cities in the world, without question.”

Mauricio Umansky Shares What He’d Want to Focus on in Los Angeles

Umansky has built much of his professional life around Los Angeles. He founded luxury real estate brokerage The Agency and has spent years selling some of the area’s most high-profile properties.

If he does eventually make the leap into politics, Umansky suggested his experience in business would play a significant role in his approach to the city.

“It’s a huge metropolis and we need to take care of it,” he said.

Umansky then pointed to several issues he believes deserve attention while repeatedly returning to one of his biggest priorities: bringing business back to Los Angeles.

“We need to take care of crime, we need to take care of the homeless, we need to do all that stuff. But, we need to bring business back, you know?” Umansky said. “I think if we’re able to bring business back, we’re able to, you know, do the rest.”

The comments offered a rare glimpse at how Umansky might approach public office if he ultimately decides to pursue it.

While Bravo viewers first came to know Umansky as Kyle Richards‘ husband on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” his own career eventually became a larger part of his public profile. His real estate business later became the focus of Netflix’s “Buying Beverly Hills,” which also featured several members of his family.

A run for office, however, would take him into entirely new territory.

Mauricio Umansky Says He’d Need to Prepare for a Potential Run

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Umansky hasn’t announced a campaign, and he was careful to frame the possibility as something he is still considering.

Still, his comments made clear that he has already thought about what pursuing the job would require.

“I guess if I do it, it would have to be for the next race,” Umansky said. “And start prepping for it, start prepping my business for it, start prepping my life for it. And then you run.”

That preparation would be significant for Umansky, whose professional life remains closely tied to The Agency, the global real estate brokerage he founded in 2011.

For now, Umansky is stopping well short of declaring himself a candidate. But between identifying the office he’s interested in, outlining some of the issues he’d prioritize and acknowledging that he’d need to prepare both his business and personal life before entering a race, he revealed that the idea has gone beyond simply wondering what a political career might look like.

Whether he ultimately makes the jump remains to be seen. But after years of selling Los Angeles, Umansky is now considering an opportunity to help run it.