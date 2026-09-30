Sonja Morgan Reveals Why Ramona Singer Almost Didn’t Join ‘The Golden Life’

Ramona Singer’s return to reality TV on “The Golden Life” wasn’t always a sure thing.

Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps are reuniting with their former “The Real Housewives of New York City” castmate for the upcoming E! series, but according to Morgan, there was a point when they weren’t sure Singer would sign on at all.

Morgan and de Lesseps opened up about how “The Golden Life” came together during an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, revealing that the project actually began with the two of them years ago. When the conversation turned to how Singer became involved, Morgan shared that the timing of a change in her friend’s personal life played a role.

“It started with me and Lu,” Morgan said.

“We weren’t sure if Ramona would join,” she continued. “Timing was very, very good for us with Ramona because she was not with her serious boyfriend anymore.”

According to Morgan, Singer’s relationship status mattered because she wasn’t necessarily interested in putting a serious romance on television.

“Ramona wasn’t gonna go on TV if she was still very serious,” Morgan said.

Fortunately for fans hoping to see the longtime friends back together, things lined up.

“But she’s in-between boyfriends so she has us,” Morgan joked. “Hoes before bros, babe.”

De Lesseps couldn’t resist offering another explanation for why Singer ultimately came aboard.

“Plus, she had FOMO. Let’s be clear,” she chimed in.

Sonja Morgan Says ‘The Golden Life’ Started With Her and Luann de Lesseps

While “The Golden Life” will bring several familiar faces together, Morgan revealed that the project didn’t begin as an ensemble reunion.

It started with her and de Lesseps.

“Luann and I have been working on it for a few years,” Morgan explained.

The longtime friends weren’t simply waiting for a network to call with an offer, either. Morgan said they had actively been trying to find the right home for a project together.

“We were always interviewing with different networks,” she said. “It was the timing and money that came together.”

That history puts a different spin on the upcoming series. Morgan and de Lesseps have remained close since their original RHONY run, and they previously proved they could carry a show together with “Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake” in 2023.

This time, however, they’re expanding the circle.

“The Golden Life” will reunite Morgan, de Lesseps and Singer with fellow RHONY alums Dorinda Medley and Kelly Bensimon. The E! series is expected to premiere this fall.

Ramona Singer Is Returning to Reality TV

Singer’s decision to join is particularly notable because she has largely stepped away from reality television in the years since the original iteration of RHONY came to an end.

Now, she’ll be back alongside women with whom she shares years of history.

And if Morgan and de Lesseps’ “Call Her Daddy” exchange is any indication, fans shouldn’t expect that history to suddenly make the group any less candid with one another.

Morgan casually revealed that Singer’s love life helped create the opening for her reality TV return. De Lesseps immediately teased her friend for having “FOMO.”

It was a brief exchange, but one that felt very familiar for anyone who watched the trio together for years on RHONY.

More importantly, Morgan’s comments reveal just how many pieces had to fall into place before “The Golden Life” became a reality. She and de Lesseps had been working toward another project for years. The right network, timing and money eventually came together.

And Singer found herself at exactly the right point in her life to say yes. Or, as Morgan put it much more succinctly, “Hoes before bros, babe.”