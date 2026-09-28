RHOBH Alum Lists $23 Million Hidden Hills Mansion Ahead of Move to Europe

A former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is preparing for a major change of scenery, and her sprawling Hidden Hills estate is officially up for grabs.

Diana Jenkins has listed her California home for $23 million as she prepares to spend more time in Europe with her family. The seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom property spans more than 13,000 square feet and sits on approximately 4.3 acres in the exclusive Los Angeles-area community.

The move has a deeply personal reason behind it. Jenkins, who was born and raised in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, has spent much of the past several years in Europe while caring for her father. Following his death, she now plans to be closer to her mother in Sarajevo.

“Diana spent the majority of the past couple of years in Europe caring for her father, the house was empty for almost two years during that time,” listing agent Sandeep Dhariwal of Sotheby’s International Realty told Realtor.com. “Following his passing, she’s decided to spend her time in Sarajevo to stay close to and support her mother. She always prioritized her family.”

Jenkins currently shares the Hidden Hills property with her fiancé, Asher Monroe, and their daughters, Eliyanah and Elodie Mae.

Diana Jenkins’ Hidden Hills Home Spans More Than 13,000 Square Feet

Built in 2019 by architect George De La Nuez, the 13,211-square-foot residence pairs its considerable size with a surprisingly warm, understated interior.

The main living spaces feature light wood floors, neutral furnishings and walls of glass that open the home to its expansive grounds. The kitchen has two islands, wood cabinetry and pendant lighting, while the family room opens directly to the backyard through sliding glass doors.

Elsewhere, the property includes beamed ceilings, automated lighting, a movie theater and a wine wall.

The primary suite has its own sitting area and fireplace, while the adjoining bathroom features marble finishes, double vanities and a freestanding soaking tub positioned in front of a window overlooking the surrounding landscape.

The four-car garage is also equipped with an electric vehicle charging station.

Jenkins’ home previously hit the market briefly in 2023 while she was expecting her daughter Elodie Mae. Dhariwal said she had initially planned to give birth in London but ultimately remained in Los Angeles so she could be near a specialist during her pregnancy.

Now, three years later, the property is back on the market as Jenkins looks toward her family’s next chapter abroad.

The RHOBH Alum Had Even Bigger Plans for the Property

The existing home is only part of what makes the 4.3-acre estate stand out.

According to Dhariwal, Jenkins worked with the home’s original architect on an expanded landscape plan designed to make greater use of the acreage. Those plans have already received approval from the homeowners association.

“The owner worked with the home’s original architect to develop an expanded landscape plan that takes full advantage of the acreage, which was approved by the HOA and includes a sports court, lap pool with wood deck, pizza kitchen, sunken fire pit and natural water feature and cold plunge,” Dhariwal said.

The listing agent noted that recreating a property of this scale would be no small undertaking.

“With today’s construction costs and the time and complexity involved in creating a property of this scale, the combination of more than four acres, architectural pedigree, privacy and HOA-approved additions is increasingly difficult to replicate,” Dhariwal added.

For Jenkins, however, the decision to list the home comes as her attention shifts back toward Europe and her family.

The Bosnia-born entrepreneur eventually settled in the United Kingdom after leaving Sarajevo during the Bosnian War. She married banker Roger Jenkins in 1999, and the former couple welcomed two children, Innis and Eneya, before splitting in 2009. Jenkins later moved to California.

She joined “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for Season 12 in 2022 and announced her departure from the Bravo series the following year.

Now, the former Housewife is preparing for another move, this time with one of Hidden Hills’ most impressive properties on the market.