How to Watch ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Season 11: Time, Channel and Streaming

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” is officially back.

Season 11 premieres Sunday, Oct. 11, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo, bringing several familiar faces back to Potomac alongside a newcomer and two former Housewives returning in friend roles.

For viewers who don’t plan to watch live, there’s another option. New episodes will become available to stream on Peacock the following day, giving fans multiple ways to keep up with the new season.

Here’s everything to know about how to watch “The Real Housewives of Potomac” Season 11, including the premiere date, start time, channel and where to stream new episodes.

When Does ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Season 11 Premiere?

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“The Real Housewives of Potomac” Season 11 premieres Sunday, Oct. 11, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

New episodes will continue to air on Bravo on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

Fans watching via traditional cable or a live TV streaming service that carries Bravo can catch each new episode as it airs.

Those who would rather stream the season on demand won’t have to wait long.

Where Can You Stream ‘RHOP’ Season 11?

New episodes of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” Season 11 will be available to stream on Peacock beginning Mondays at 6 a.m. ET, one day after they premiere on Bravo.

That means the Season 11 premiere will arrive on Peacock on Monday, Oct. 12.

The previous 10 seasons of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” are also available on Peacock, giving viewers a chance to catch up on the franchise before diving into the latest episodes.

Who Is in the ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Season 11 Cast?

Season 11 brings back Karen Huger, Wendy Osefo, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Stacey Rusch and Tia Glover as full-time cast members.

They’ll be joined by newcomer Courtney Ajinça, while two very familiar faces are making their way back into the mix.

Former Housewives Robyn Dixon and Monique Samuels return for Season 11 as friends of the cast. Samuels’ comeback marks her first season on RHOP since leaving the show following Season 5, while Dixon previously exited after Season 8.

Bravo has teased a season built around changing relationships and shifting loyalties, with old friendships tested as familiar faces return and a new Housewife enters the group.

For fans who have been waiting for Potomac’s return, the most important details are simple: Season 11 premieres Sunday, Oct. 11, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo, with episodes streaming the following morning on Peacock.

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