‘Housewives’ Star Admits She’s ‘Grown Apart’ From Her Husband After 30 Years of Marriage

Season 11 of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Potomac” premieres October 11, with Karen Huger returning after her absence last season. Ahead of the first episode, the network released an extended first look in which the Grand Dame talks with co-stars Gizelle Bryant and Ashley Darby about her life after jail, including that she has grown apart from her husband, Ray.

Getty Karen Huger attends the 12th Annual Truth Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 21, 2026

Bravo released the extended first look at season 11 of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” on October 2. The network captioned the post, “You deserve a proper look at the premiere. See inside an all-new season of RHOP. Watch Sunday, October 11.”

A little over five minutes into the extended RHOP first look, Darby asks Huger how she’s “adjusting” and “acclimating” to life after being in jail for six months. For context, Huger was released in September 2025, and production on the new season began in April 2026.

Huger responded, “Very good question.” She then said, “I’m great. I’m blessed.” From there, Darby asked Huger how she felt when others around her consume alcohol, and she responded, “It doesn’t bother me.” After that, she stated that she’s “not a big drinker,” claiming that medication was her “challenge.”

Bryant then asked Huger if she was still in therapy, and she said she was. According to her, “I am. It’s really important. Especially when you are new to stepping back into your life.” The scene continued, and Bryant later stated that she’d seen photos of Huger in Los Angeles without her wedding ring.

This led Huger to raise her hand to show that she wasn’t currently wearing her ring. She said, “Ray and I are going through; we’ve grown apart. However, Huger quickly ended the conversation by telling her co-stars that her marital issues were none of their business.

Karen Huger Catches Up With Gizelle Bryant And Ashley Darby

Getty Gizelle Bryant

The “Real Housewives of Potomac” first look begins with Bryant and Darby arriving at a restaurant together to meet Huger for dinner. Bryant said when they sat down, “I’m actually excited. It’s like Karen, Ashley, me,” before saying, “The gang’s all back together.” After that, Darby shared that she’d been curious about Huger’s life after jail.

Once Huger sits down at the table, she’s also seen in a confessional, sharing the support she’s received from Bryant amid her legal woes. According to her, “She has been there, dropping stuff off in my mailbox and letting me know I’m loved and missed.” The beloved RHOP star added that she appreciates everything Bryant has done for her.

See The RHOP Season 11 Trailer

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As mentioned, season 11 of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” begins on October 11. In addition to Huger, Bryant, and Darby, the season includes Wendy Osefo, Stacey Rusch, and Tia Glover as full-time cast members. Robyn Dixon is returning to the show after a two-season hiatus as a friend, and fans will also see Monique Samuels in the same capacity.

Notably, the trailer features Huger revealing that she’s living separately from her husband and also explores their dynamic in her post-jail life.