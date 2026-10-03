Kyle Richards’ Daughter Farrah Brittany Shows Off Dreamy Baby Shower

Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie is getting ready to welcome her first child, and her family and friends recently gathered to celebrate the mom-to-be.

The eldest daughter of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards shared photos from her baby shower on Instagram ahead of the November arrival of her baby boy with boyfriend Zach Goldsmith.

All About the Fun Event

Aldjufrie gave followers a glimpse inside the celebration with a carousel of photos showing the chic backyard gathering, which featured carefully selected decorations, food and plenty of loved ones.

“Baby shower of my dreams,” she began.

“Thank you so much @cobaltevents and @kylerichards18 the most generous mom for making this day so special and to all of my aunties, best friends and family that showed up and flew in from across the country!! Feeling all of the love and couldn’t be more grateful. I wanted a very lightly threaded, non-cheesy theme that was just beautiful and chic with pretty colors and good food and for our backyard to feel like a little boutique hotel and we did just that.”

Fans quickly filled the comments with compliments for the celebration and the expectant mother.

“Gorgeous,” one simply wrote.

Another added, “This is such a beautiful baby shower.”

“THE MOST BEAUTIFUL AND RADIANT MOMMY TO BE,” another added.

“The most amazingly special wonderful day!!”

“Such a special day,” another fan wrote.

“STUNNING.”

The upcoming arrival will make Richards a grandmother for the first time. Aldjufrie and Goldsmith previously revealed that they are expecting a boy, with members of the family joining them for the celebration.

Aldjufrie Is Having a Boy

Aldjufrie’s sister, Sophia Umansky, documented some of the gender reveal festivities in an Instagram Reel.

She showed herself shopping for pink and blue balloons for the occasion, along with pink and blue collars for Aldjufrie’s cat, Jade.

The family also celebrated the baby with some special gifts. Among them was a blue Hermès blanket from Richards for her future grandson, featuring the luxury brand’s signature H pattern.

During the reveal, Aldjufrie and Goldsmith opened a basket containing blue flowers, confirming they were expecting a baby boy. Richards celebrated the news in the comments of her daughter’s announcement.

“Our first BOY!!!!! I can’t wait!!!” she wrote, adding three blue heart emojis.

Aldjufrie previously confirmed that Goldsmith is the father of her baby. The couple have a connection beyond their relationship, as both work at Mauricio Umansky’s real estate company, The Agency.

Aldjufrie and Goldsmith have also appeared as real estate agents on Netflix’s “Buying Beverly Hills,” which follows Umansky and his team at the brokerage.

Goldsmith and Umansky appear to have developed a close professional relationship through their work. The two have appeared together in social media content for The Agency, including posts related to the sale of the Merv Griffin Estate in July.

Goldsmith also has two sons from his previous relationship with Jennifer Hamilton-Goldsmith.

As Aldjufrie prepares for motherhood, her family has clearly embraced the upcoming addition. From the baby shower surrounded by her closest friends and relatives to the blue-themed gender reveal, the celebrations have given Richards and the rest of the family plenty to look forward to as they await the arrival of their newest member.