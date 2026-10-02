Kyle Richards Makes Her Feelings About Morgan Wade Clear With Latest Show of Support

Kyle Richards is continuing to show up for Morgan Wade.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star quietly showed her support this week after Wade shared a deeply personal reflection on the health decision she made nearly three years ago.

Wade took to Instagram on September 30 to look back on undergoing a preventative double mastectomy with reconstruction in November 2023 after learning she carries the RAD51D genetic mutation.

“I don’t regret a single thing,” Wade wrote.

Richards was among those who liked the post, another small but telling sign of where the longtime friends stand today. Richards’ daughter Farrah Aldjufrie also showed her support by liking Wade’s post.

The interaction comes as Richards and Wade have continued to offer occasional glimpses of their friendship online, even after years of intense public interest surrounding their relationship.

Kyle Richards Has Been By Morgan Wade’s Side Through Her Health Journey

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Richards’ support carries some history.

Wade previously revealed that Richards helped connect her with both a surgeon and Mission Plasticos, a nonprofit organization that assists women in need of reconstructive surgery.

“I would rather have done all this and never know if I was going to get breast cancer or not,” Wade told People in 2024.



“I would’ve rather done this and have that peace of mind. Life is short, life is precious, and I’m grateful for the advances with science that we have the knowledge to be able to go and take care of these things.”

Richards, whose family has been impacted by breast cancer, also spoke at the time about why helping Wade navigate the process mattered to her.

“I’ve been involved with Mission Plasticos for years, and greatly admire the work they do for women across the country,” Richards said. “Breast cancer has impacted my family, and I understand how overwhelming it can be to navigate the healthcare system, the procedures it can entail, the emotional and physical ramifications it can have.”

Wade has remained open about the decision in the years since.

In her latest post, the country singer said she feels “incredibly blessed” that she had the opportunity to learn about the genetic mutation and take preventative action.

“I feel incredibly blessed that I was able to find out, take action, and make a decision that I hope gives me the chance to live a healthier, longer life,” she wrote.

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Continue to Show Their Friendship

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Richards’ latest show of support isn’t an isolated one.

The RHOBH star has continued interacting with Wade on social media, including liking several of the singer’s recent posts as Wade tours.

Just days before Wade’s health reflection, Richards even popped into the comments of a September 28 video featuring Wade and her French bulldog.

“WHY ARE YOU TAKING A BREAK?” Richards jokingly asked.

Wade responded with a string of eye-roll emojis.

It’s the kind of playful exchange that offers a rare window into their friendship after both women spent years facing questions and speculation about their closeness.

Richards has maintained that Wade is an important person in her life, and the two clearly remain connected.

This week, however, Richards’ support carried more weight than a playful Instagram comment.

Wade was reflecting on one of the most consequential decisions of her life. Nearly three years after Richards helped her navigate that chapter, she was once again there to quietly cheer her friend on.