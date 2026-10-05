Leah Remini’s Friendship With Andy Cohen Sparks Fears Of Favoritism On ‘RHOBH’

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast are apparently concerned that Leah Remini may get “more opportunities” due to her existing friendship with Andy Cohen.

Remini joins the upcoming 16th series of “RHOBH,” but her co-stars are worried about favoritism towards her. Radar Online’s new report suggests that stars of the long-running Bravo show think her friendship with Cohen will lead to her getting a better edit.

Cohen and Remini have known each other for years, with her appearing on his radio and TV show numerous times over the decade.

Will Leah Remini’s Bond With Andy Cohen Cause Favoritism?

A source told Radar Online that “Real Housewives” are concerned that Leah Remini’s existing relationship with producer Andy Cohen will be an unfair advantage.

“The fear is Bethenny 2.0,” a source told the outlet. “When you’re genuinely friends with Andy, everyone notices. His pals get more protection, better edits and more opportunities. Whether anyone wants to admit it or not, that perception exists.”

The source added: “Housewives understand the game. You fight with each other, you fight with producers, but Andy is the one person nobody wants as an enemy. So when his actual friend walks into the cast, the power dynamic changes immediately.”

The network sources insisted to the outlet that there’s no truth to the rumor.

Cohen had a long-running friendship with former “RHONY” star, Bethenny Frankel, staying close after she left the Bravo reality show. This friendship led to Carol Radziwill accusing him of favoritism and giving the entrepreneur a better edit.

Andy Cohen Is Excited For Audiences To See ‘Tough’ Leah Remini

When it was announced that Leah Remini was joining the cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Andy Cohen admitted it had been a long time coming.

“And Leah Remini, we have spoken behind the scenes for several years about this with her,” he revealed on his radio show.

“And I think for us, she’s such a big star. And she has such a huge profile. And this show is so different. And so there you go. And she’s really, like, so tough. She really has it,” he added.

He praised the “King of Queens” star’s personality. “She’s also, like, tough. I mean, she really has it,” Cohen said.

When she confirmed on Instagram she was joining “RHOBH,” Cohen commented, “AT LONG LAST!!!”